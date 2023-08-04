Patriots Jack Jones addresses the media for the first time since his arrest, says he’s focused on ‘all ball’ "I just come out here to play ball and give it my all and do what I'm supposed to do for this team." Jack Jones walking onto the Patriots practice field on July 26. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones addressed reporters on Friday for the first time since his June arrest at Logan Airport.

He said that he could not answer questions about what transpired at Logan that day, telling reporters, “That’s a question for my lawyer.”

He has continued to practice with the Patriots as he awaits his probable cause hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 19.

“When I get out here on this football field, it’s all ball,” Jones said. “I just come out here to play ball and give it my all and do what I’m supposed to do for this team.”

Jones sidestepped a question about how optimistic he feels about remaining a Patriot in 2023.

“That’s not my call,” Jones said. “That’s up to coach. I just do what I’m supposed to do on the field, give it my all every day, and hope it falls into place.”

But, there is some constant degree of worry about remaining on an NFL roster regardless of his legal circumstances, Jones said.

“Every day you’re worried about your future on any team because this league is very liquid, and you could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team,” Jones said. “So, you have to just go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”

According to TSA officials, a pair of guns were found in Jones’s luggage, prompting officers to arrest him at the scene and bring him to the State Police Logan Barracks.

Jones was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

He pled not guilty to weapons charges during an arraignment hearing in East Boston later that month, and was released after posting bail.

Jones played in 13 games as a rookie last season and posted a pair of interceptions. He’s expected to be a key contributor in New England’s secondary.

Jones stepped away from practice for a while on Thursday before returning and watching the rest of the session from the sideline. According to multiple reports, Jones appeared frustrated after a play that Kendrick Bourne made.

Jones said he’s put the incident behind him.

“Just football, you know,” Jones said. “Today is today. It’s in the past. It wasn’t anything bad. We’re good today though.”