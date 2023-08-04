Patriots Patriots rookies impressing their coaches at training camp Many Patriots rookies are showing off their skills, intelligence and work ethic in training camp. Christian Gonzalez is one of many Patriots rookies that coaches have high expectations for. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The New England Patriots have yet to play a game this season, but their rookies are already making impressions.

The Patriots have gotten their first look at their rookies throughout training camp, and they like what they see. Multiple position coaches have lauded their rookies’ resilience, willingness to learn and ability to gain the respect of the team in such a short time.

“I think all of these guys have done a good job of being true professionals and trying to really earn the respect of their teammates and coaches,” defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said on Friday.

Advertisement:

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is one of the players who has already earned that respect. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said that he knew what type of player they were getting out of their first-round pick. But Mayo was not prepared for how much respect he already has from veterans, as well as the rapport he has built with them in such a short time.

“I would say the one surprise with [Gonzalez] is just how he interacts with teammates,” Mayo said. “I mean, he already seems like a good teammate. The guys like him. Now it’s just all about putting it all together on the field.”

Gonzalez isn’t the only rookie defensive back that has impressed Mayo. Sixth-round pick Ameer Speed and seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden both got work in on Thursday. Mayo admires their strength and versatility on the field.

“Those guys are strong, [they] could do a lot of different things,” Mayo said. “I would say this entire defense has been built on versatility. So when you talk about those two guys … we strive to be versatile and we strive to get those guys to learn the entire concept instead of just what you have to do.”

Advertisement:

One rookie that represents Mayo’s brand of versatility very well is third-round pick Marte Mapu. Mapu is capable of playing both linebacker and safety, but it’s unclear where he will see the most time. Mayo acknowledged that the Patriots are still discovering Mapu’s strengths and weaknesses on the field.

“He’s done a great job,” Mayo said of Mapu. “Obviously, we can’t really do a full eval until we see what he’s actually able to do.”

But what has impressed Mayo the most about Mapu is his intelligence and how good the questions he asked were, which indicates how much he wants to learn and improve.

“He’s a very…smart man,” Mayo said. “I would say he asked a lot of good questions. Honestly, there aren’t too many rookies that asked the questions that Marte asked.”

Mapu’s role on the team will be determined by what suits him best, but his intelligence and versatility make him a very intriguing player in Mayo’s eyes.

“Once again, it goes back to the versatility,” Mayo said. “This guy can do different things. We just got to make sure we see it on the field in a live situation.”

New #Patriots safety Marte Mapu is a hard hitter. Has the versatility to play in coverage or against the run.



Can also pinch hit as a weak side LB #NFLDraft2023 #NflDraft #ForeverNE https://t.co/jISR2AoSGA — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) April 29, 2023

That versatility extends to rookies on the offensive side of the ball as well. Fifth-round guard Atonio Mafi spent much of his UCLA career as a defensive lineman, but transitioned to the offensive line for his last few seasons as a Bruin. The Patriots will continue playing him as an offensive lineman, hoping he can bring the traits he showed at UCLA as a defensive player.

Advertisement:

“Obviously, [Mafi] doesn’t have an extensive background in offensive line,” offensive line coach Adrian Klemm said. “But there’s some qualities and tangibles he brought from playing on the other side of the ball that benefit him greatly.”

Klemm believes that Mafi has a very high ceiling as a player, a claim that Mafi’s work ethic, intelligence, and physical tools back up.

“He has tremendous upside,” Klemm said. “He’s getting better every single day. He’s a really smart player, he’s pretty well-coached from where he came from, UCLA.”

Klemm takes great interest in making Mafi the best offensive lineman he can be. Mafi’s intense work ethic could make Klemm’s dream a reality.

“[I’m] really excited to work with him,” Klemm said. “It’s been a pleasure so far and he tries to do everything right. He works his tail off every day and that’s all you can ask for.”

Many other rookies share Mafi’s work ethic, including fourth-round kicker Chad Ryland. The Patriots turned a few heads when they traded up eight spots to select Ryland, but the resilience and hard work he has shown throughout training camp explains why they did.

“Chad’s doing a good job,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said. “He’s doing everything we’re asking him. He’s showing up, working hard, him and all the other guys are. They really are.”

Advertisement:

Many of the rookies have been working hard to cement themselves as core members of this Patriots team. If these players end up as good as their coaches say they can be, then the future appears bright in New England.