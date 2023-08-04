Patriots Report: Patriots adjust Matthew Judon’s contract to pay him more guaranteed money "Now Judon can rejoin his teammates for full practice sessions." Matthew Judon celebrates a Patriots win. David Richard/AP Photo

The Patriots have come to an agreement with Matthew Judon that will increase the amount of guaranteed money in his contract from $2 million to $14 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that no extra years were added to Judon’s contract. Judon can make up to $18 million this season.

The agreement should allow Judon to return to practice as a full participant. He’s been in attendance throughout training camp, but very rarely participating in scrimmages. He’s mostly been doing conditioning work during practice time.

“Through the early part of training camp,” Schefter wrote. “Matthew Judon has warmed up with his teammates before doing conditioning drills on a side field during practice. Now Judon can rejoin his teammates for full practice sessions.”

Advertisement:

Judon signed a 4-year, $54 million contract with the Patriots in 2021. He denied that he was participating in a “hold in,” but will be more involved in practices now that his deal has been reworked, according to the report.

One of the league’s top pass-rushers, Judon tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks last season with 15.5.