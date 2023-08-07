Patriots Bailey Zappe: Patriots offense is about ’80 percent’ installed "We're way ahead of where we thought we were going to be" Bailey Zappe and Bill O'Brien AP Photo/Steven Senne

As the Patriots continue to inch closer to actual competition, it’s clear that the offense has been making strides.

Mac Jones looks more comfortable in the pocket. The Patriots’ receivers have played fairly well in recent practices. Kendrick Bourne even threw a reporter’s comments about the unit’s poor performance at the beginning of camp back in his face.

But, how close is New England’s offense to being ready?

Second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe said the Patriots are ahead of schedule.

“We’re way ahead of where we thought we were going to be,” Zappe said. “We’re really deep into the red zone, third down, open field stuff. So, I think we have to just keep stacking plays and improving on the plays we have right now. I’m sure there’s more install to be done, but I would say we’re about 80 percent.”

New England hosts Houston at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night for their first preseason matchup. Mac Jones said exactly how the offense will look is a question for the coaches, and echoed Zappe’s comments about the Patriots being far along.

“I think we have a lot of stuff in,” Jones said. “We’re just trying to expand and try things and keep the things that we like in and take the things that we like out. That’s what practice is all about. I’ve been very happy with coach O’Brien and all of us have. We’re just trying to raise the standard every day. I think trying to be consistent is our biggest thing.”

So far, all indications point to Jones being the starter at quarterback.

Rhamondre Stevenson began camp as a limited participant, but has been involved in scrimmages during the last few practices.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Hunter Henry have been the top pass-catching targets. Kendrick Bourne has been emerging with some solid play at practice on Sunday and Monday. And rookie receiver DeMario Douglas continues to impress.

The offensive line has been dealing with injuries. David Andrews returned to practice on Monday. Trent Brown was not a full participant at practice, but spoke with the media anyways, explaining that it’s an injury, not a contract issue, that is keeping him from fully practicing.

Michael Onwenu has missed all of camp while being on the physically unable-to-perform list, while Cole Strange has been battling a knee injury.

Still, Jones maintains a positive outlook for the group.

“I think the offensive line is doing great,” Jones said. “Right now there’s some injuries and stuff, but those guys are doing a great job trying to fight to keep the pocket clean. It all starts with those guys. I feel like they’ve made a lot of progress. Coach Klemm and Coach Billy have done a great job explaining things to them.”

This week is an opportunity to see how the offense looks in full pads against an opponent.

“I’m excited,” Zappe said. “It’s been how long since I’ve been hit? That’s probably the biggest thing, to get that first hit out of the way.”