Patriots reportedly still 'highly interested' in signing Ezekiel Elliott

While there have already been plenty of questions asked about the Patriots’ group of wide receivers heading into 2023, running back depth is another potential point of concern.

After letting Damien Harris leave in free agency in the offseason, starter Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Ty Montgomery lead an otherwise largely inexperienced group of backs for New England. This has led to the Patriots being linked with several free agent running backs, including Leonard Fournette (who the team hosted for a workout in July), Ezekiel Elliott, and Dalvin Cook.

Though all three are still available, Elliot and Cook could be closer to signing. The Patriots are reportedly “interested” in one, but not the other, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“The Patriots have remained highly interested in Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys are also in the mix to re-sign the 28-year-old,” Howe wrote in a recent column, citing multiple sources. Elliott was originally drafted by Dallas and had spent his entire NFL career there prior to being cut in March.

As for Cook, Howe noted that the Patriots’ AFC East counterparts, the Jets, have shown “heavy interest,” but without any recent progress towards a deal. New England could be looking elsewhere.

“The Patriots, who had some peripheral interest in Cook, are now almost certainly not going in that direction,” Howe noted.

Even without bolstered depth, Stevenson offers the Patriots plenty of talent as the lead running back. The 25-year-old averaged five yards per carry in 2022, with 1,040 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also added 69 receptions (and an additional receiving touchdown in the passing game).

New England begins its slate of preseason games on Thursday (7 p.m.) against the Texans at Gillette Stadium. The regular season doesn’t get underway until Sunday, Sept. 10 at home against the Eagles.