Patriots training camp live updates: Who stands out on Day 11?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Monday afternoon in what will stand as the team’s 11th full practice of training camp.
After a non-padded, lighter practice on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick and the Patriots will ramp things up on Monday, especially with New England’s preseason opener set for Thursday night against the Texans.
Monday’s practice is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m., with Bill Belichick slated to speak to the media at 12:30 p.m.
Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays, and more from Monday’s practice in Foxborough.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.