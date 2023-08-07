Patriots Patriots reportedly hosted former star Trey Flowers for yet another free-agent visit Trey Flowers totaled 21.0 sacks, and 59 quarterback hits over his final three seasons in New England. Trey Flowers is looking to land a new contract with a team this summer. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

For the second time this offseason, the Patriots have reportedly brought in a former defensive star and two-time Super Bowl champion for a free-agent visit.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted free-agent defensive end Trey Flowers for a workout, with the 29-year-old looking to land a new contract after last appearing with New England during the 2018 season.

The Patriots previously hosted Flowers for a visit in March, but the former New England defensive stalwart left without a deal in place.

It remains to be seen how much Flowers has left in the tank. Since signing a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions in 2019, injuries have hampered Flowers’ effectiveness as a pass rusher.

Since posting 7.0 sacks over 15 games in his first campaign in Detroit, Flowers has ended each of the last three seasons on injured reserve. He signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in 2022, but only played in four games before getting shut down.

When healthy, Flowers was an effective (and often underrated) cog in a New England defense that captured two Super Bowl titles in 2016 and 2019.

After an injury-filled rookie season in 2015, Flowers totaled 163 tackles, 21.0 sacks, and 59 quarterback hits over his final three seasons in New England (45 games).

Flowers delivered in the clutch during the playoffs, posting 39 tackles and 5.5 sacks over nine postseason games with the Patriots.

Flowers played a huge role in the Patriots’ improbable comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He sacked Matt Ryan 2.5 times — including a critical takedown that pulled Atlanta out of field-goal range in the fourth quarter — while landing five total QB hits.

Flowers could serve as additional depth on New England’s defensive line in 2023, but the Patriots already have plenty of established depth at the position in the form of Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Daniel Ekuale, Keion White, and others.