Patriots reportedly sought reunion with Stephon Gilmore before his trade to Cowboys Gilmore was moved from Indianapolis to Dallas for a fifth-round pick.

Before Stephon Gilmore’s trade to the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots were interested in a reunion with their former star cornerback.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Cowboys and Patriots “showed the most interest in acquiring Gilmore in a trade.” Dallas eventually landed Gilmore from the Colts in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

During his time in New England, Gilmore added career-defining accomplishments to his resume, including a Defensive Player of the Year award and Super Bowl championship. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time AP All-Pro.

Gilmore would have bolstered a Patriots secondary that already includes veterans Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills, along with a heap of young talent at the cornerback position. Jack Jones and Marcus Jones both had promising rookie seasons in 2022, and New England selected Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 draft.

The Patriots haven’t added another veteran corner since the door closed on Gilmore and will head into the preseason with a similar secondary from 2022. New England’s defense recorded 19 interceptions and allowed 5.0 yards per play, according to Pro Football Reference.

While the Patriots came up empty-handed, Gilmore is excited about his landing spot in Dallas.

“This was one of the places I wanted to come, probably my No. 1 place,” Gilmore told Howe. “I’m happy we got it done.”

New England will get its first taste of 2023 game action on Thursday, kicking off its preseason against the Houston Texans.