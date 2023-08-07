Patriots Patriots’ Trent Brown explains his limited participation so far during training camp “It’s definitely frustrating from a personal standpoint. That’s all I can speak on." Trent Brown has been limited for most of the last week during training camp. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

FOXBOROUGH — It’s tough to miss 6-foot-8 Trent Brown out on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

The 30-year-old left tackle already casts quite a shadow on the gridiron due to his imposing frame. But Brown’s presence is felt even more when he’s not out protecting Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe’s blind sides during both practices and games.

For most of training camp, Brown has been limited when it comes to team reps, with the veteran spending most of his time down on the lower conditioning fields while the rest of the team holds competitive 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

It comes as little surprise that New England’s patchwork offensive line has continued to be shredded with each new day that Brown has been on the outside looking in at snaps. Over the last two practices, New England has relinquished 14 total sacks during competitive drills.

Speaking on Monday after a rainy practice in Foxborough, Brown acknowledged to the media that the reason behind his limited reps so far in camp is due to an injury that both he and the team are trying to manage.

“I’m getting better,” Brown said. “Doing everything I can to get back out here with my team. … “It’s definitely frustrating from a personal standpoint. That’s all I can speak on. But like I said, I’m doing everything I can to get back on the field.”

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald tweeted on Monday that Brown’s injury is “minor”, and that the Patriots are taking “serious caution” in managing the ailment, especially given the state of the team’s tackle position.

Brown scoffed when asked if his limited reps had anything to do with his contract and the desire for either more term or money onto his current deal. He will be a free agent next offseason.

“Not at all,” Brown said of any contract-related disputes.

After a disappointing showing during minicamp, Brown impressed in the early days of training camp. The former Pro Bowler entrenched himself at left tackle through the first four full-squad practices, earning reps with Mac Jones and New England’s expected first-team unit.

But for close to a week, Brown has been a limited participant due to injury. Brown was a bit more involved during Monday’s practice, but still sat out of both 1v1 and competitive team drills later in the afternoon.

“I’m listening to the training staff and doing everything that’s asked of me so I can get back out here and get healthy,” Brown said, adding: “I wish I could be out here every day. I wish I didn’t miss a day.”

With Brown limited, the Patriots’ depth at the tackle positon has been tested. Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott have served as New England’s top starters so far during camp, with Andrew Stueber and rookie Sidy Sow backing them up.

Free-agent addition Calvin Anderson likely would be in the mix with Reiff and McDermott, but he has yet to appear in a training-camp practice this summer due to a non-football illness.

Even the interior of New England’s O-line is in rough shape.

Center David Andrews might have returned Monday after missing the Patriots’ previous practice on Sunday, but two other starters in Mike Onewnu (PUP) and Cole Strange have not been cleared to practice yet.

More tough sledding might be ahead for New England’s offensive line during camp and preseason action. But Brown added that he’s “absolutely” hopeful that he’ll be able to get up to speed and be cleared in time for New England’s season opener at home against the Eagles on Sept. 10.

“Even though I’m not practicing, I’m still doing everything I can outside of here to try to prepare for that,” Brown said. “But there’s nothing like full-speed reps.”

