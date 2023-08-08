Patriots 10 takeaways from Day 12 of Patriots training camp The latest on Mike Gesicki's highlight-reel catch, Trent Brown's return, and Hunter Henry's thoughts on Trey Flowers. Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki made a catch during training camp on the Gillette Stadium practice field on Monday. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

It seemed like the downpour of rain that dropped onto the Gillette Stadium practice field Tuesday morning stopped just in time for Bill Belichick’s pre-practice availability.

The rest of practice took place during a picture-perfect New England summer day. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on the sidelines, watching practice and taking selfies with fans.

Mike Gesicki made a spectacular one-handed catch in the endzone. Trent Brown got some reps during scrimmages. Jack Jones made a nice play on a deep ball to Kendrick Bourne.

Here are 10 takeaways from the action.

Play of the Day: Mike Gesicki’s one-handed catch

Mike Gesicki reeled in what might have been his best catch of the summer, a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone with a pair of defenders in his vicinity.

Patriots tight-end Hunter Henry said he was impressed and looks forward to watching the catch on film later.

“I mean, it’s who he is,” Henry said of Gesicki. “It’s what he does. It’s what he’s done in this league. That was a big time play.”

Trent Brown gets some scrimmage time

Trent Brown is one step closer to returning, as he participated in scrimmages for the first time all training camp.

He told reporters on Monday that he’s been dealing with an undisclosed injury that has been causing his participation to be limited.

Based on Tuesday’s reps, it appears that Brown’s return will be gradual as he continues to ease himself back into action.

More realistic practice with refs involved

For the second day in a row, referees attended practice. Now that there are yard markers and refs, players can get a better feel for what it will be like on gameday.

“They’ve been great,” Henry said. “Just trying to talk through things and always trying to be ahead of things on new rules and whatever it is. It’s always good to have the refs, it kind of makes it feel a little more real.”

Expect to see the ‘least experienced’ players on Thursday

One of the big questions heading into Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans is how much will Mac Jones play, if at all. Belichick wouldn’t commit to a specific number of snaps when asked about his plan for the quarterbacks.

“Yeah, we’re still working on that,” Belichick said. “But the players who are least experienced will get the most playing time. I can tell you that.”

Eyes on the 49ers?

The Texans have a new head coach with a new quarterback and presumably a new system. That can make scouting a challenge.

As the Patriots prepare for Thursday, coach Bill Belichick may end up taking a look at tape of the San Fransisco 49ers, the last team Texans coach Demeco Ryans spent time with.

“Yeah, I’m sure that’ll be relevant,” said Belichick.

Trey Flowers gave Hunter Henry a welcome to the SEC moment

The Patriots signed defensive end Trey Flowers, who won a pair of Super Bowls with New England during his first stint with the team.

Henry remembers what it was like playing against Flowers in college.

“He kind of introduced me to SEC football actually. I was a receiver coming into Arkansas,” Henry said. “I was a little light, probably, you know I never really got put in a three-point stance until college. They threw me in on one-on-one drills with Trey Flowers and he embarrassed me pretty early in my career, which humbled me and taught me a lot.”

A returner’s take on how the new video board affects wind patterns

The new north end zone video board at Gillette Stadium was unveiled last week. It is enormous. The Patriots say it’s the biggest outdoor curved videoboard at a sports stadium in the country.

It has changed the wind patterns in the stadium, Patriots All-Pro returner Marcus Jones said.

“It’s a little different,” Jones said. “Because the video board has a little opening and the wind was always coming through that way. So, just making sure we know where the wind is going, looking at the goalposts to help out, and things like that.”

Demario Douglas is learning how to field punts

One of the areas rookie receiver Demario Douglas has improved in during training camp is punt return skills. He credits Troy Brown and the coaching staff for teaching him how to read the ball properly.

“I never knew how to read a ball in punt return,” Douglas said. “As of like, how it comes off of a leg and how you’re supposed to read it. Working with the staff has actually taught me how to read the ball in the air on punt return. So, I’ve gained a lot of knowledge with this staff.”

Robert Kraft sighting

Patriots owner Robert Kraft watched practice from the sidelines, sporting a blue dress shirt, dark pants, and a navy Patriots hat.

Kraft was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month.

Mixed responses to ‘Hard Knocks’

The new season of “Hard Knocks,” the HBO reality show that follows a team during training camp, debuts on Tuesday night. This year, the show follows the Patriots’ divisional rival New York Jets.

“I’m going to watch it. I don’t know when, but I’m going to try,” Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise said. “It’s a pretty cool show.”

Cornerback Marcus Jones said he isn’t looking to be on it anytime soon.

“It’s always been a dream of me watching it,” Jones said. “But I (wouldn’t be) crazy about being on it.”