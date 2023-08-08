Patriots Why an NFL analyst listed Mac Jones among 2023 breakout candidates "I believe he'll look more like the player we expected to see a year ago." Mac Jones during a Patriots training camp practice in August. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It’s safe to say that after a promising rookie season in 2021, Mac Jones took a step backward a season ago.

Having helped lead the Patriots to the playoffs in his first NFL season, Jones declined in virtually every meaningful statistic one year later.

Given his unexpected drop-off, it might be hard to imagine the New England quarterback being named among possible breakout candidates in 2023. But within some specific context, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently placed Jones on his annual list.

Barnwell took time to explain what he means by breakout, and that it depends on the individual player’s circumstances.

“I believe each of these guys can move beyond their current level of play and reach new heights,” wrote Barnwell of his criteria.

Jones was placed in a category titled “Post-Hype Candidates,” which references players who — like the Patriots signal-caller — have taken a step back from previous expectations.

So what does Barnwell foresee from Jones this year?

“Adding coordinator Bill O’Brien and a dollop of the offense both Jones and O’Brien used during their respective times at Alabama should make life easier for the third-year quarterback,” said Barnwell, referencing a similar point made by NFL writer Oliver Connolly.

O’Brien returning to New England as offensive coordinator has already received praise from players.

It marks a major difference from a year ago, when initial uncertainty over play-calling was replaced by Matt Patricia — having never previously called plays in the NFL — struggling to put together a coherent offensive game plan.

With better coaching, Barnwell thinks Jones will get back on track.

“Jones was regarded as one of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks after his first season in New England, only to visibly take a step backward last season. I believe he’ll look more like the player we expected to see a year ago.”