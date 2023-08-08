Patriots Marcus Jones has a new sparring partner in practice. It’s rookie receiver Demario Douglas. "We’ve just been going at it every single time, whenever I see him, I’m trying to go against him, he’s trying to go against me, we’re just trying to make each other better." DeMario Douglas. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

If there’s any player on the Patriots roster who knows about speed and quickness, it’s Marcus Jones.

He was the only Patriot selected as a First-Team All-Pro last season. His ability to turn the burners on makes him a threat to score in all three phases of the game.

And there’s a rookie receiver whom Jones seeks out during practice to hone those skills against. It’s sixth-round pick Demario Douglas from Liberty.

“He’s a quick guy, for sure,” Jones said. “We’ve just been going at it every single time, whenever I see him, I’m trying to go against him, he’s trying to go against me, we’re just trying to make each other better.”

Douglas has had an impressive camp so far, showcasing his quickness in one-on-ones and scrimmages.

He’s earned reps with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, Douglas has 23 catches through 12 days of training camp scrimmages, more than any other Patriots receiver.

He’s also bulked up quite a bit over the past few years. The 5-foot-8 receiver began his college career at 149 pounds. He’s now listed on the Patriots roster at 192 pounds.

“I always had that mentality of: I need to get better, I need to do something,” Douglas said. “So, I believed my weight was a problem. I’d say my height, but I can’t change that. As I was going through my years, I kept gaining and gaining. My coaches at Liberty helped me, showing me how to eat right, and eat to gain weight while maintaining my speed and things like that.”

The speedy rookie has continued to show the positive traits that the Patriots saw when they scouted him at the Shrine Bowl, wide receivers coach Ross Douglas said.

“A lot of the same things that we saw at the Shrine game are the same things you guys see in practice, just his ability to make people miss,” Ross Douglas told reporters last week. “He’s a good route runner, and he does a lot of things well, but he’s still very, very young so we’ve got a long way to go. He’s not a refined product, he’s not finished, but he’s off to a good start.”

Jones echoed Ross Douglas’s comments about the rookie’s route running.

“He’s doing really good with the way that he stems and things like that and also taking coaching,” Jones said. “Coaches say something one time and he’s right on it trying to perfect it. So, that’s a great thing to have.”

Douglas began his Patriots career with a strong two-week stretch at the opening of training camp. Now, it’s about maintaining consistency as he continues to carve out a role with the receiving corps.

“I haven’t seen a big enough sample yet, so I’ll put him in a bucket with the rest of the rookies,” Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown said. “They’ve got a ways to go and some things to go through before they start proving themselves worthy.

“But, I think they’ve all progressed since camp started. I think early training camp really helped them all and really helped him get a head start on our group and he’s really used it to his advantage.”