Patriots Patriots reunite with former pass rusher Trey Flowers, reportedly signing him to deal Flowers won two Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2015 and 2018. The Patriots drafted Trey Flowers out of Arkansas in 2015.

The New England Patriots have signed pass rusher Trey Flowers, per Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots worked out Flowers on Monday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He worked out for his former team in March, but a deal did not get done. This time, however, the Patriots would not let him leave New England.

Flowers’s NFL career started with the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He quickly became a core member of New England’s defense, ending his time as a Patriot with 203 tackles, 26.5 sacks, two Super Bowl rings, and a spot on the Patriots’ All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

After winning his second Super Bowl in 2018, Flowers left the Patriots to accept a five-year $90 million contract to play for the Detroit Lions. Injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential with the Lions, who released him in March 2022. The Miami Dolphins picked him up, but his time in South Beach ended with an injury reserve designation.

By signing with New England, Flowers will reunite with his first NFL team, the one he spent the prime of his career with. He may not be the same player he used to be, but it’s possible the Patriots can re-ignite the talent he showed during his stint with the team before he dealt with injuries over the last few seasons.