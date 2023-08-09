Patriots Jets coach explained on ‘Hard Knocks’ why he isn’t a fan of Patriots’ ‘Do Your Job’ mentality "Do your job, then now what?" New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich talking to reporters earlier in 2023. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A popular mantra has emerged with the Patriots during Bill Belichick’s tenure that encapsulates the team’s simple but effective approach: “Do your job.”

It’s become a saying synonymous with Belichick’s time in New England, but not everyone appreciates the expression. During the 2023 debut episode of the annual HBO series “Hard Knocks” — which goes behind the scenes with an NFL team during training camp — Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich bluntly explained why merely sticking to the “do your job” approach isn’t good enough by his standards.

“It’s the mantra of our defense: Make a motherf***** earn every yard,” Ulbrich told his team during a meeting. The clip was originally transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “Do my job, is that good enough? F*** no.

“That’s the rest of the NFL, isn’t it? ‘Do your job. Do your job.’ F*** that,” Ulbrich said. “Do your job, then now what? If we all do our job and a f***ing little bit more, that’s 22 [players] playing.”

Ulbrich, 46, is heading into his third season as New York’s defensive coordinator. During his time, the Jets defense has progressed. After overseeing a unit that ranked last (32nd) in the NFL in 2021, New York improved greatly in 2022, finishing fourth in both points and yards allowed.

“Then the question goes to the offense: Now what?” Ulbrich concluded.

Prior to becoming a coach, Ulbrich played in the NFL for 10 seasons with the 49ers, having been drafted in 2000 (113 picks ahead of Tom Brady).

The New York coordinator has plenty of reason to not like New England. On top of the fact the Jets haven’t beaten the Patriots since Dec. 2015, Ulbrich was also a linebackers coach for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI (in which Belichick’s team rallied from a historic deficit to defeat Atlanta in overtime, 34-28).

New episodes of “Hard Knocks” will premiere each Tuesday evening, with four more set to drop before the start of the regular season.