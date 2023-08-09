Patriots Patriots round out 90-man roster by signing ex-Bills linebacker Joe Giles-Harris Giles-Harris, 26, has appeared in 17 games (three starts) in the NFL, logging 18 tackles and one sack. Joe Giles-Harris primarily served in a special-teams role with the Bills. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Patriots’ 90-man roster is full once again.

New England announced on Wednesday evening that they signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, with the 26-year-old veteran accounting for the final vacancy on the team’s roster.

Giles-Harris’ arrival comes after the Patriots recently put linebacker Terez Hall on injured reserve and released wideout Ed Lee.

New England shored up one of those two spots by signing veteran defensive lineman Trey Flowers on Tuesday.

Giles-Harris, 26, has appeared in 17 games (three starts) in the NFL, logging 18 tackles and one sack. The Duke University product spent the last two seasons with the Bills, utilized in more of a special-teams role.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots also worked out linebackers Dillon Doyle, Frank Ginda, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams on Wednesday before signing Giles-Harris.

Giles-Harris is likely looking at more of a potential practice-squad role in New England, with many other linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart including Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson, Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai, and Chris Board.