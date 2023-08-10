Patriots Back at quarterback, Malik Cunningham brings a spark to Patriots’ sluggish offense "They didn’t know if we were gonna pass or run. So that was pretty fun.” Malik Cunningham led the Patriots on a 14-play touchdown drive. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

FOXBOROUGH — Malik Cunningham is not one to show any lack in confidence out on the field.

The 24-year-old rookie is already embracing the challenge of trying to carve out an NFL roster spot as a wide receiver, despite crafting a lauded collegiate career at Louisville as a dual-threat quarterback.

But the former Cardinal may not be so quick to trade in his QB wrist coach for receiver gloves.

In the closing minutes of New England’s preseason-opening loss to the Texans, Cunningham was handed the keys to the listless Patriots’ offense looking for any semblance of a spark.

And as expected, Cunningham showed little in terms of nerves in what stood as his first NFL reps under center.

“We had no touchdowns,” Cunningham said of the state of the team in the closing minutes of the fourth. “So I told the O-line, the whole group, that we were going to go down to score.”

Cunningham backed up his lofty words out on the gridiron, serving as one of the few bright spots on offense in New England’s 20-9 loss at Gillette Stadium.

“That’s his opportunity,” Bill Belichick said of Cunningham. “And he’s done a good job with it. He’s embraced it. He’s worked hard, he’s improved a lot as a receiver. The snaps he’s had at quarterback in practice and tonight — he’s done a pretty good job.”

Concerns over Cunningham’s passing mechanics and arm strength led to him falling out of draft consideration in 2023. But his athleticism painted the picture of an explosive player at the NFL level if molded into the proper role — prompting New England to hand him the most money ever guaranteed to an undrafted free agent.

That talent was on display on Thursday, with Cunningham helping to orchestrate a 14-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the team’s lone touchdown of the evening.

“It felt good. I mean, at times they were bringing a lot of pressure,” Cunningham said of the Texans. “They had a good defense, had a good scheme. So I just felt like my running ability gave us a little more options on offense to open it up. They didn’t know if we were gonna pass or run. So that was pretty fun.”

With Bill O’Brien cooking up more read-option plays in New England’s offense, Cunningham regularly made Houston pay with his legs. He finished with 34 rushing yards on five attempts.

Through the air, Cunningham connected on three of his four passing attempts for 19 yards. His lone incompletion was a result of a dropped ball by wideout Tre Nixon, spoiling what would have been an impressive red-zone throw by Cunningham for six points.

Malik Cunningham has been the best part of this football game. 🔥🔥🔥



Tre Nixon with the drop. 🙄



pic.twitter.com/IBdaO5z5e4 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 11, 2023

Cunningham, who earlier remained in the game despite getting his helmet ripped clean off by Houston CB Cobi Francis, was undeterred.

Just a few plays after the incompletion, Cunningham lined up in the shotgun. It didn’t take long after receiving the snap that the fleet-footed QB saw his opportunity.

“We had a pass play called … it parted like the Red Sea to go up the middle,” Cunningham said with a smile. “I saw the goal [line] and I’m like, ‘I gotta get in there.’”

As the opening emerged in the offensive line, Cunningham took off — juking linebacker Jake Hansen out of his cleats before diving into the end zone for the touchdown.

On a night where the Patriots gained just 164 net yards of offense, Cunningham’s lone drive accounted for nearly half of it.

“We want what’s best for the team. We want to win, no matter who’s out there,” Bailey Zappe said of Cunningham and New England’s four-man quarterback room. “Malik came in and did a phenomenal job — had a really good drive, scored the only touchdown of the game.

“Did really good in both the run game and the pass game and t was really nice to see him do that. Especially his first game in the NFL, to be able to go out there and kind of put the jitters aside and play like he did was really good to see.”

With exactly a month until New England’s season opener at Gillette, Cunningham still has an uphill climb in front of him when it comes to making the 53-man roster.

If Cunningham wants to follow in Julian Edelman’s footsteps at the receiver position, he will need to leapfrog other names like Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Tyquan Thornton, and others.

The challenge isn’t any easier when it comes to trying to supplant the first two QBs on New England’s depth chart.

And over the next month, Cunningham has to state his case on the field at BOTH positions.

Might seem like far too much of a workload, especially for a rookie?

“Nah. I’m a pretty clever, smart kid,” Cunningham said of learning the ropes at receiver and quarterback in the NFL.

