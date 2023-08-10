Patriots Patriots-Texans live updates: Who will stand out in preseason opener? The Patriots will open preseason play against the Texans on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Christian Gonzalez should see plenty of reps on Thursday night against the Texans. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBOROUGH — After two weeks of training-camp practices and competitive drills against teammates, the 2023 Patriots are finally set to battle against an opposing team on Thursday night.

New England will hold its preseason opener at Gillette Stadium against the Houston Texans, with kick-off slated for 7 p.m.

It’s expected that multiple New England starters on both sides of the ball will not play against Houston, including Mac Jones.

But there are still multiple players further down the depth chart looking to state their case for a spot on the 53-man roster, and a slew of rookie and second-year players looking to show out in an anticipated game setting.

Here is a look at seven questions facing the Patriots ahead of Thursday’s game, including the state of the offensive line and New England’s promising pair of rookie receivers in Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

Follow along here for live updates from Thursday’s preseason opener in Foxborough.

5:13: Patriots are out here stretching on the field with a pretty full squad. Again, don’t expect a number of starters to actually play tonight.

Mac Jones and Co. getting loose before warmups begin in earnest. Good mix of guys we would and would *not* expect to play here right now. pic.twitter.com/PjWuSPHsmS — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 10, 2023

5:02: Rookie numbers are in. Have to say, I’m bummed that Christian Gonzalez didn’t go with No. 0.

Rookie numbers are in. pic.twitter.com/SRF5pBS89r — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 10, 2023

4:50: Looks like Marte Mapu could be cleared tonight. He’s been wearing a red, non-contact jersey throughout camp.

4:45: Will be interesting to see if Malik Cunningham gets some reps at QB tonight. He’s been converted into a WR, but the former Louisville signal caller has seen plenty of snaps under center over the last few practices.

Here’s five things to know about Cunningham.

4:24: Those end-zone renovations are … notable.

What a difference a year makes: pic.twitter.com/LirnPsUlBk — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 10, 2023

4:10 p.m.: Greetings here from Gillette Stadium. A muggy evening here in Foxborough, but it looks like we’re going to miss some of the heavier rain in the next few hours.