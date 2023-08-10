Patriots 10 takeaways from the Patriots’ preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans The latest on offensive struggles, Keion White's big debut, Jalen Mills's interception, and more. Patriots coach Bill Belichick Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Patriots’ offense sputtered without Mac Jones and most of its offensive line starters in a preseason 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

A fumble recovery from Calvin Munson led to New England’s first score, a 44-yard field goal from Nick Folk. Rookie Malik Cunningham scored on a red zone QB keeper.

Houston receiver Tank Dell created separation from Isaiah Bolden on a red zone TD catch. The ball bounced off his hands, but he was able to locate it in the air and snag it before it hit the ground.

Former Patriot Dalton Keene punched in a score on a 1-yard run.

Rookie defensive end Keion White made some plays, as did Jalen Mills who recorded an interception on the opening drive.

But, it wasn’t enough to pull off the win.

Here are 10 takeaways from the action:

Protecting Mac Jones

Keeping Mac Jones upright was a priority on Thursday night, and will remain so throughout the preseason.

Instead of playing Jones behind a banged-up offensive line that was missing Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu, and David Andrews, New England sat Jones the entire night.

Bailey Zappe got an extended amount of work, playing deep into the third quarter.

Impressive debut for Keion White

Keion White spent a considerable amount of time in Houston’s backfield, pressuring the quarterbacks and helping plug up running holes.

His biggest highlight came in the third quarter when Dare Ogunbowale bobbled a pitch. White came flying in at full speed and laid a crushing hit on Ogunbowale, knocking the ball to the ground and allowing Calvin Munson to scoop it up. The change of possession led to New England’s first field goal.

An accurate, but unremarkable start for Bailey Zappe

Zappe completed 10 of his first 12 passes, but they were largely screen passes and short routes that allowed him to get rid of the ball quickly.

His longest completion of the night was a 27-yarder to Tyquan Thornton, who high-pointed the ball with two hands and made a leaping catch as he fell backwards to the turf.

Porous offensive line play allowed Zappe to be sacked twice, and hurried much more. Still, New England allowed him to get quite a bit of reps.

Malik Cunningham leads New England’s only touchdown drive

Trace McSorely closed out the third quarter, and scout-team quarterback Malik Cunningham entered the game in the fourth.

His facemask got yanked so hard on one scramble play that his helmet came off as the referee threw the yellow penalty flag.

However, Cunningham finished the drive strong, juking a defender on a nine-yard touchdown run and capping a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The speedy QB who also has gotten reps at receiver in practice, led the Patriots in rushing with 34 yards on five attempts.

Play of the Day: Jalen Mills’s interception

With Jack Jones and Christian Gonzalez starting at the cornerback spots, Jalen Mills began the game at safety.

He made an impact on the opening drive when he intercepted a pass from No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud. Mills jumped in front of a pass intended thrown too short to be anywhere near the intended receiver Dell, and returned the ball 13 yards.

Zero targets for Demario Douglas

Perhaps the biggest positive training camp surprise among Patriots rookies has been the emergence of Demario Douglas, who has more catches than any Patriots receiver so far in camp.

That momentum did not carry over in the preseason opener. Douglas did not have any catches or targets, and it was a very short night for the sixth-round pick from Liberty.

No Marte Mapu

Marte Mapu, the third-round pick from Sacramento State, spent most of the night on the sidelines holding a clipboard.

This wasn’t surprising considering that Mapu had consistently worn a red non-contact jersey throughout training camp as he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in February.

Still, as he inches closer to a return, it will be worth watching to see if he gets any preseason snaps.

Chase Winovich gets a sack

Chase Winovich was credited with a half-sack on a play where he and Kurt Hinsch got to Zappe.

Winovich, who played for New England from 2019-21, is one of several former Patriots on Houston’s roster including tight-end Dalton Keene and offensive lineman Shaq Mason.

Folk gets the start at place kicker

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland has made some noise with his leg in training camp, but it was Nick Folk who got the only field-goal attempt of the night.

He drilled the 44-yarder that gave the Patriots a brief 3-0 lead before the Texans scored 20 unanswered and put the game away.

Can anybody get open?

Tre Nixon led the Patriots in targets with six. Tyquan Thornton had a team-high 31 receiving yards on two catches. New England’s offense struggled to move the ball both on the ground and in the air. A lot of that has to do with the offensive line, but the receivers have to do their part and make plays as well. When your top three receivers combine for 9 catches and 66 yards, that’s an issue.