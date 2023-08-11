Patriots Why Demario Douglas’ limited preseason snaps could be a positive, not a negative "The guys that have practiced less played more," Bill Belichick said. Demario Douglas' strong performance in camp led to very few reps in preseason week one. Michael Conroy/AP Photo

Demario Douglas has been the buzz of Patriots training camp, turning heads and running with the first team consistently even as a rookie.

Anyone eager to watch Douglas in game action will have to wait a while longer, though. The sixth-round pick saw hardly any time on the field in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, but that isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it’s a testament to what Douglas already showed in camp.

“We look at the whole body of work here. There are a lot of guys that didn’t get a whole lot of reps last night, and that’s because most of them got a lot of reps in the practice sessions,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning. “We’re trying to get an evaluation and look at everybody.”

The lack of time spent on the field on Thursday indicates Douglas is still trending toward a substantial role as a receiver this season. Belichick opted to get more substantial looks at the rest of the group while Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker rested.

Advertisement:

Late-round picks are typically high-volume preseason players as they vie for roster spots and increased opportunity. Douglas doesn’t need to prove anything in preseason; his stock is already high.

Similarly, receiver Tyquan Thornton took limited reps offensively, although he saw quite a bit more than Douglas. Thornton’s night was highlighted by a 27-yard sideline grab on a throw from Bailey Zappe.

Heck of a catch by #Patriots speedy WR Tyquan Thornton between two defenderspic.twitter.com/52yqob5UJ1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 10, 2023

“He made a heck of a play,” Zappe said after the game. “It was nice to see him go up there and get it.”

Douglas and Thornton look to be New England’s fourth and fifth options at receiver to open the year, behind Bourne, Parker, and Juju Smith-Schuster.