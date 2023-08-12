Patriots Lamar Jackson endorses Patriots ‘QB1’ Malik Cunningham One dual-threat QB from Louisville is supporting another. Malik Cunningham impressed in his Patriots debut. Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Malik Cunningham garnered plenty of praise after his strong NFL debut, including a ringing endorsement from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson supported his fellow University of Louisville dual-threat QB and former teammate by commenting: “QB1” on Cunningham’s Instagram post.

He also quote-tweeted a highlight that showed Cunningham wreaking havoc against the Houston Texans and wrote: “Broski” with gasoline emojis.

Cunningham appears to be in a battle for the No. 3 spot with Trace McSorley, behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

If Thursday night is a sign of things to come, though, there’s a chance he could earn some situational opportunities moving forward. Cunningham finished 3-of-4 for 19 yards in the air and added five carries for 34 yards and New England’s lone touchdown of the game in a 20-9 loss.

“He did a nice job, showed some poise out there, some toughness, moved the team,” head coach Bill Belichick said.

It’s likely Cunningham will get more of a look in the preseason games to come. The undrafted rookie is also seeing time at wide receiver.