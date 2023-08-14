Patriots Mike Gesicki leaves early with an injury, and other observations from Patriots practice The latest on Mike Gesicki's injury, Malik Cunningham's reps, and which lineman is the best punt returner. Mike Gesicki gave his early impression of the Bill O'Brien Patriots offensive scheme and coaching. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Patriots wrapped up their last practice in Foxborough on Monday before heading to Green Bay for joint practices later this week.

With another trip to Nashville on the schedule for the following week, Monday marked the last media availability at Gillette Stadium for about two weeks.

Here are a few observations from Monday’s practice.

Mike Gesicki leaves with an injury

The Patriots were working on a 1-on-1 tackling drill when Mike Gesicki took a hit from Jahlani Tavai. Gesicki left practice with what appeared to be an upper-body injury and did not return.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, it was a new drill that allows tackling to the ground. The Patriots continue to ramp up the physicality of their practices as joint practices, along with the regular season, approach.

Malik Cunningham wasn’t wearing a red jersey

After leading the Patriots’ only touchdown drive in Thursday’s preseason opener against Houston as a quarterback, Malik Cunningham spent most of his practice time on Monday working with the wide receivers.



He was wearing a white jersey, which is what the other offensive players wore. But Cunningham, who is listed as a quarterback on the roster, was the only quarterback at practice who didn’t wear a red non-contact jersey.

Cunningham took a handful of snaps at quarterback, but it wasn’t nearly the amount Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe took.

“It’s alright,” Belichick said of Cunningham’s progress at quarterback. “He’s got a lot to learn, long way to go but he’s working hard. We’ll see how it comes along.

Kendrick Bourne is in the ‘best shape’ of his life

Kendrick Bourne is starting to string together a number of solid practice performances.

He had a highlight-reel worthy one-handed catch that caused Mac Jones to sprint into the end zone and hi-five him. It was one of several catches that made Bourne stand out on Monday.

“I feel good,” Bourne said. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt. Best shape of my life. Just being able to do more, that’s the key.”

Having fun with linemen returning punts

At the end of practice, the Patriots held a lighthearted competition. Which offensive or defensive lineman could return a punt.

Multiple players said that there was a chance to get out of meetings early if the linemen performed well enough in the drill. The linemen caught two of the three punts, which led Matthew Slater to joke that the performance should have them done by 8:00.

“The first one was a little rocky, we told the punter that he was supposed to work with us, give them like a kickoff or something,” Bourne said. “Some of those punts are crazy … Mafi gave them like a little juke move. Keion [White] and [Antonio] Mafi [were the best]. Sidy [Sow], he’s just a big guy, he’s not as athletic, no knock to him, but Keion and Mafi are on another level right now.”

Mike Onwenu update

With the regular season less than a month away, starting offensive guard Mike Onwenu still hasn’t practiced with the team. When asked if his status for the start of the season could be in jeopardy, Belichick said:

“Day-to-day. Take it day-to-day,” Belichick said. “When he’s ready we’ll put him out there. If he’s not ready, then he’ll stay on PUP, same as all of the other players that are in that same classification. When they’re ready, they’re ready.”