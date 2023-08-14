Patriots Patriots reportedly sign injured linebacker Raekwon McMillan to an extension This marks the second time the Patriots have handed McMillan a new contract while he's on injured reserve. Raekwon McMillan scored a touchdown off a fumble return during the 2022 season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Veteran linebacker Raekwon McMillan will not play a snap during the 2023 NFL season.

But even though the 27-year-old is expected to be on the shelf all year due to injury, Bill Belichick and the Patriots clearly want to keep him around.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots signed McMillan to a one-year extension through the 2024 season worth up to $2.245 million.

This marks the second time that the Patriots have handed out a contract extension to the linebacker while he was on injured reserve.

The former Dolphin and Raider established himself as a steady contributor last season in New England, appearing in 16 games and recording 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, and posting a touchdown against the Cardinals off of a fumble return.

McMillian carved out a role as a sub linebacker who posted strong returns in pass coverage in 2022.

Pro Football Focus credited 146 of the 250 defensive snaps McMillan played as coverage snaps. After allowing four receptions on four targets in Week 1 against Miami, McMillan gave up 12 receptions on 17 targets for just 99 yards the rest of the season. He also logged heavy reps on special teams.

McMillan was expected to take a larger role on New England’s linebacker corps in 2023, but went down with a season-ending injury during OTAs. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McMillan suffered a partial tear of his Achilles.

McMillan clearly has made quite the impression in New England.

After signing in free agency with New England in 2021, McMillan impressed throughout training camp and seemed poised for a featured role on defense. But during the first week of August, McMillan suffered a torn ACL that ended his first season with the Patriots before it could truly get off the ground.

Even with that severe injury, the Patriots still rewarded him with a one-year contract less than two months after he was sidelined.

McMillan has had some poor luck with it comes to the injury bug over the years. Along with his torn Achilles this season and a torn ACL in 2021, McMillan missed the entire 2017 season with Miami due to another torn ACL. He also landed on season-ending IR in 2019 due to a hamstring injury.

Despite his struggles with staying on the field, the Patriots clearly view McMillan as a defensive cog worth retaining beyond this season.