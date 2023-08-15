Patriots Patriots CB Jack Jones’ probable cause hearing reportedly pushed to September Jack Jones was originally expected to appear in East Boston District Court on Friday for his hearing. Jack Jones has been an active participant in Patriots training camp throughout this summer. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones will reportedly not need to miss time during New England’s joint practices with the Packers this week.

Jones was originally scheduled to appear in East Boston District Court on Friday afternoon for a probable cause hearing in the wake of his June arrest at Logan Airport.

But according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Jones’ probable cause hearing has been pushed to Friday, Sept. 15. Perry added that Jones is with his teammates in Green Bay, and is expected to practice this week.

Legal expert Michael McCann tweeted on Tuesday evening that Jones’ court hearing being pushed back could signal that a plea deal is being hashed out.

Advertisement:

“Could be a sign a plea deal is in the works for Jack Jones,” McCann tweeted. “(A plea deal is the most likely outcome in how his case ends, with his main goals being to avoid jail time and to give the Patriots reason to not cut him).”

Jones was arrested on Friday, June 16 at Logan Airport after TSA officials found a pair of guns in his luggage.

Jones was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

He pled not guilty to weapons charges during an arraignment hearing in East Boston days later, and was released after posting bail.

Despite his legal woes and potential for additional discipline from the NFL, Jones has been a steady presence on New England’s first-team defense throughout training camp so far.

Jack Jones (@presidentjacc) with an smooth grab in warmups🔥 pic.twitter.com/sjELXI93oX — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 14, 2023

The second-year pro has played a number of snaps as one of the Patriots’ two outsider corners alongside rookie Christian Gonzalez.

Jones, 25, has met with the media just once during training camp, deflecting questions regarding his future in New England following his arrest.

Jack Jones addresses the media for the first time since his arrest. pic.twitter.com/1SysiPBu7U — Khari A Thompson (@_KhariThompson) August 5, 2023

“That’s not my call,” Jones said on Aug. 4 about remaining a Patriot in 2023. “That’s up to coach. I just do what I’m supposed to do on the field, give it my all every day, and hope it falls into place. … “Every day you’re worried about your future on any team because this league is very liquid, and you could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team. So, you have to just go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”