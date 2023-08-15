Patriots Report: Mike Gesicki has a dislocated shoulder, Patriots ‘hope’ he’ll be back for Week 1 "While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1," writes NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. In five seasons with the Dolphins, Mike Gesicki caught 18 touchdown passes, including five in 2022.

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki has a separated shoulder that could cause him to miss some time, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“Patriots TE Mike Gesicki, who has been impressive early on in camp, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury.”

The injury happened on Monday during a 1-on-1 tackling drill with Jahlani Tavai. Gesicki left practice early and did not return to the action.

A 6-foot-6 tight end who functions as more of a tall receiver on the field, Gesicki has made a number of acrobatic, one-handed catches during training camp.

With his height and athleticism, the Patriots hope he’ll be able to help in the end zone and as a vertical threat in the overall passing game. New England signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.

Gesicki’s 32 catches and 362 receiving yards from last season were his lowest totals in those categories since his rookie year.

However, he’s had a somewhat promising start to camp and could be a weapon for Mac Jones if deployed correctly. Five of those 32 catches were for touchdowns.

Gesicki, along with most of the Patriots’ offensive starters, did not play in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

New England is scheduled to travel to Green Bay for joint practices this week, followed by a trip to Nashville next week before the regular-season begins on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium against the Eagles.