Patriots Here's the first look at Ezekiel Elliott in a Patriots uniform Ezekiel Elliott is in Green Bay practicing with the Patriots. Here's how he looked on Day 1.

The Patriots officially announced Ezekiel Elliott’s signing on Wednesday, and he is already in Green Bay practicing with the team.

Sporting a No. 15 jersey, the same number he wore in college at Ohio State, Elliott can be seen taking a handoff from Mac Jones in this video from Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

First look at Ezekiel Elliott taking a handoff from Patriots QB Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/8imIkpS7Lp — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 16, 2023

Elliott’s deal with the Patriots is reportedly for one year and worth up to $6 million. When he signed the deal, he announced his New England arrival with a tweet captioned: “One five, all the way live,” referencing his jersey number number.

The Patriots’ twitter account used a similar caption for a clip of Elliott jogging onto the practice field.

Elliott is from St. Louis, the same hometown as Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Elliott retweeted a picture of him and Tatum swapping jerseys when Elliott was on the Cowboys.

Another New England connection that Elliott will work to establish is chemistry with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. MassLive’s Mark Daniels captured a video of Elliott catching a pass from Jones during a drill.

Mac Jones throws to Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/xNJCWYc1f6 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 16, 2023

The 6-foot, 228 pound power back totaled 876 yards on 231 carries for 3.8 yards per carry last season. Those numbers are the lowest in Elliott’s seven year-career. He split time with Tony Pollard last season.

However, he still scored 12 rushing touchdowns and can impact an offense in a number of ways, including blocking effectively in pass protection.

Elliott adds depth to the Patriots’ running back room, with the ability to take some of the workload off of Rhamondre Stevenson’s plate.

While there are questions about how much production he has left in him, the three-time Pro Bowler is still just 28 years old. There’s a chance his pairing with Stevenson could be beneficial for both of them.