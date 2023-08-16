Patriots Mac Jones knows what it’s like to follow Tom Brady. Here’s his advice for the QB replacing Aaron Rodgers Jones has advice for new Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Mac Jones was drafted in 2021.

Heading into his third season, Mac Jones has found out firsthand what it’s like to follow Tom Brady as quarterback of the Patriots.

He’s not Brady’s direct successor. That’s former MVP Cam Newton, who Jones later beat out for the starting job.

Nonetheless, Jones knows what it’s like to step into the shoes of a legend. He was asked after practice on Wednesday if he had any advice for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Love is replacing four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers who signed with the Jets in the offseason.



“I think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” Jones said. And so, to follow up on him, I think it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set every day.

Advertisement:

“Honestly, we’re definitely two different players and that’s the only advice I’d have,” Jones continued. “Just continue to grow and be yourself right? That’s all you can do is put you best foot forward and compete. But, yeah, it’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

A reporter asked Jones if he still feels pressure from playing in Brady’s shadow.

“Yeah, I got drafted like three years ago,” Jones said. “And it’s just trying to move on from that part of it and understanding how you can set the standard that he already had set. So for us, every year is a new year. You’ve got to go out there and earn it. I know that he did that every year, and I’m going to continue to do that as well.”

The Patriots are in Green Bay facing Love’s Packers in joint practices before Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.

Earning trust has been a big theme for Jones throughout the offseason.

While there aren’t any indications of a quarterback competition between him and Bailey Zappe at the moment, time will tell if Jones heeds his own advice and continues to earn his position day-by-day.