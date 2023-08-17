Patriots Mac Jones already thinks Ezekiel Elliott is a ‘great fit’ with the Patriots Jones thinks Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson could form "a great 1-2 punch." Ezekeil Elliott taking a handoff from Mac Jones as Bill Belichick looks on during Patriots' joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay. AP Photo/Morry Gash

A short time after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott was on a plane to Green Bay with his new team for joint practices with the Packers.

Thrown right into the full experience of training camp, Elliott seems to be responding well to the challenge. He’s already drawing praise from his new quarterback.

“Zeke’s awesome so far,” Mac Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “[He] already was in there getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see fresh off a plane trying to come out here and compete. He seems like a great fit. Really want to just take him under our wing. He’s a guy who’s played a lot of football in the NFL. So, just trying to learn from him, too.”

Now 28, Elliott is acclimating to new surroundings for the first time since his rookie season with the Cowboys in 2016. He was cut by Dallas in March, having averaged a career low 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 (though he did total 12 touchdowns).

The Patriots are hoping he can bounce back in a changeup role behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

In the short term, Jones said he just wants to get Elliott some New England apparel.

“He just got here. He was just in his pajamas,” Jones joked. “Really just trying to get him some Patriots gear and make sure he’s good to go.”

Ultimately, Jones said he has confidence in the veteran running back to figure things out in the Patriots offense.

“He knows football. It’s just the terminology is a little bit different. I’m not worried about him,” said Jones. “I think most importantly, the line is doing a really good job in the running game right now. I know he sees that. He’s excited. Him and [Rhamondre] are going to be a great 1-2 punch. And then the other guys, too. You can’t forget about the other guys in our room. So, it’s going to be good.”