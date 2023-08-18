Patriots Report: Jonathan Jones, who has missed two weeks of practice, is expected to be ready for season opener The Patriots have not commented on Jones's injury. New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has missed practice for the last two weeks.

It’s because of an undisclosed injury, according to MassLive’s Karen Guerigian.

According to Guerigian, the Patriots are being “careful” with Jones’s recovery process and expect him to be ready for the Patriots’ season opener at Gillette Stadium on September 10th.

Jones is a key piece of the Patriots’ secondary and has spent a large part of his training camp opposite rookie Christian Gonzalez on the outside at cornerback.

The eight-year veteran played in 16 games, made 69 tackles, and had four interceptions last season. He recently re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year, $19 million deal.

Advertisement:

The Patriots are thinner at cornerback without Jones.

Second-year cornerback Jack Jones, who has shown some flashes of promise on the field, is also awaiting a probable cause hearing relating to weapons charges that stemmed from a June arrest at Logan Airport. Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant, who are both 5-foot-9 or shorter, primarily play in the slot. Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, and Isaiah Bolden have played a combined seven NFL games.

The Patriots’ defense has reportedly been faring well in joint practices without Jones in Green Bay this week.

But, they’d much rather have him ready to go when the season starts.