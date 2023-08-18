Patriots Where Patriots players are ranked in fantasy football Rhamondre Stevenson is widely regarded as the best bet on the roster. Rhamondre Stevenson is poised to build on a strong 2022 season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The NFL regular season is almost here, which also means it’s just about time for fantasy football.

Chances are you’re in way too many leagues once again, convincing yourself that “this is the year” you finally win one.

For those who like to do some research ahead of their draft, here’s a look at where Patriots players stand. Does it make sense to draft Mac Jones as a backup? How about Rhamondre Stevenson as an RB1? Will Hunter Henry bounce back in the red zone?

Here’s what Yahoo and ESPN experts have to say:

Rhamondre Stevenson

Yahoo ranking: 31st overall, 14th among running backs

Yahoo projected stats: 1,146 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs, 338 receiving yards, 1.1 receiving TDs

Yahoo comment: “Stevenson’s style breeds elusiveness with the ball in his hands, and he’s proven to be a superior pass-catcher as well.”

ESPN comment: “Perhaps new playcaller Bill O’Brien will lean more on a committee attack, but 25-year-old Stevenson’s floor should be that of a mid-range RB2.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Yahoo ranking: 111th overall, 43rd among wide receivers

Yahoo projected stats: 81.1 receptions, 866 receiving yards, 4.3 receiving TDs

Yahoo comment: “The Patriots saw fit to seemingly swap out Jakobi Meyers for Smith-Schuster, presumably setting up to handle a similar big-slot role, which does bode well, but production may be harder to come from while catching passes from Mac Jones instead of Patrick Mahomes.”

Ezekiel Elliott

Yahoo ranking: 125th overall, 45th among running backs

Yahoo projected stats: 429 rushing yards, 3.9 rushing TDs, 68.5 receiving yards, 0.7 receiving TDs

Yahoo comment: “Rhamondre Stevenson is the lead back, but Elliott could at least cut into a share of his carries, especially in short yardage.”

Hunter Henry

Yahoo ranking: 153rd overall, 19th among tight ends

Yahoo projected stats: 37.6 receptions, 436 receiving yards, 3.2 receiving TDs

Yahoo comment: “New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could spark some life into the passing game, though the fresh arrival Mike Gesicki could threaten Henry’s domination of offensive snaps.”

ESPN comment: “Henry has limited upside (his best fantasy finish was ninth in 2019), and the 28-year-old is no more than a fringe TE2.”

Patriots defense

Yahoo ranking: 168th overall, 7th among defenses

Yahoo projected stats: 396 points allowed, 41.4 sacks, 13.8 interceptions, 8.9 fumble recoveries, 3 TDs

Yahoo comment: “Coach Bill Belichick’s ability to make the most out of his talent on defense is beyond repute.”

Mike Gesicki

Yahoo ranking: 203rd overall, 26th among tight ends

Yahoo projected stats: 40.3 receptions, 434 receiving yards, 3.3 receiving TDs

Yahoo comment: “Gesicki is a uniquely athletic pass-catcher for a tight end, but for the first time in his NFL career, he’ll have to contend with another competent No. 1 option at the same position.”

DeVante Parker

Yahoo ranking: 214th overall, 78th among wide receivers

Yahoo projected stats: 41.3 receptions, 561 receiving yards, 3.1 receiving TDs

Yahoo comment: “The 30-year-old is the best contested-catch option in New England’s wide receiver room.”

ESPN comment: “Parker is well off the fantasy radar.”

Nick Folk

Yahoo ranking: 242nd overall, 12th among kickers

Yahoo projected stats (could be replaced): 5.8 extra points made, 4.2 field goals made

Yahoo comment: “Despite his achievements, the team did not seem too impressed and opted to use a fourth-round pick in 2023 on Maryland kicker, Chad Ryland, who possesses a stronger leg and may eventually take over Folk’s role.”

Mac Jones

Yahoo ranking: 262nd overall, 31st among quarterbacks

Yahoo projected stats: 4,042 passing yards, 24.8 passing TDs, 16.2 INTs, 130 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Yahoo comment: “If Jones is to succeed, it may have to be with efficiency rather than volume due to his pass-catching corps.”

ESPN comment: “Perhaps the arrival of new playcaller Bill O’Brien will reignite Jones’ career, but he’s a long shot to find his way into the QB1 discussion this season.”

Pierre Strong Jr.

Yahoo ranking: 274th overall, 79th among running backs

Yahoo projected stats: 306 rushing yards, 3.1 rushing TDs, 93.9 receiving yards, 0.8 receiving TDs

Yahoo comment: “To overtake Elliott for the No. 2 gig, he’ll need to prove he’s developed a more complete handle on the position.”

Tyquan Thornton

Yahoo ranking: 282nd overall, 95th among wide receivers

Yahoo projected stats: 43 receptions, 570 receiving yards, 3.2 receiving TDs,

Yahoo comment: “Neither newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster nor holdover DeVante Parker can stretch the field quite like Thornton, meaning he could also see play in two-TE sets.”

ESPN comment: “The 23-year-old has a path to leading the Patriots in targets (JuJu Smith-Schuster is his top competition) and is an obvious candidate for a step forward in Year 2.”