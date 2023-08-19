Patriots Patriots-Packers game suspended after Isaiah Bolden gets stretchered off due to injury The rookie suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of New England's preseason game. Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered an injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Patriots’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday was suspended early following an injury to rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

The injury occurred at the 10:29 mark in the fourth quarter when it appeared Bolden collided with a teammate. As soon as Bolden went down, Patriots players on the field called for the medical team.

Bill Belichick had extensive conversations with both Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Patriots captain Matthew Slater. It was later announced by referee John Hussey that both teams mutually agreed to suspend the contest. Fans gave an ovation following the official announcement.

The Patriots released an update on Bolden, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, stating that Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and evaluation.”

The #Patriots have released an update on Isaiah Bolden.



“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.” — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 20, 2023

Bolden is a seventh-round pick from Jackson State University, where he played under Deion Sanders. He recorded three tackles, two solo and one assisted, during Saturday’s contest prior to his injury.