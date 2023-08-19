Patriots How Mac Jones performed in his first preseason action of the year Jones went 6-for-9 and was sacked twice in his preseason debut. Mac Jones got his first preseason snaps on Saturday against the Packers. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Mac Jones saw his first preseason action of the season, and the results were mostly positive on Saturday night.

He got some help from the defense after Josh Uche recovered a bad snap that flew past Green Bay’s Jordan Love. Then Jones led a 5-play, 18-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Rhamondre Stevenson.

Jones didn’t have enough support from his offensive line. He was sacked twice by Kingsley Engabare. Engabare forced a Jones fumble for a turnover on the second sack.

Kendrick Bourne was Jones’s top target, catching three of the four balls thrown to him including a leaping-two handed 17-yard catch.

Overall, Jones went 6-for-9 passing during his preseason debut which was pretty solid considering how poor the offensive line played.

Jones showed confidence by stepping up in the pocket when he was under pressure. He had a nice throw on an RPO play to Bourne. And he utilized Demario Douglas when the speedy rookie was on the field.

It wasn’t the smoothest quarter Jones has ever played, but that’s to be expected during the preseason. The offense shows some signs of life with Jones under center, but New England needs to do a better job of protecting him.