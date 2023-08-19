Patriots Patriots vs. Packers live updates: Will Mac Jones, Patriots starters get extended reps? Mac Jones and the Patriots' starters are reportedly expected to play on Saturday. Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott could both play on Saturday night in Green Bay. . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

After a contentious series of joint practices in Green Bay, the Patriots will take on the Packers at Lambeau Field in a preseason matchup on Saturday night. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. EST.

The Patriots are looking for stronger returns on offense after a lackluster showing in their preseason opener against the Texans on Aug. 10.

According to BostonSportsJournal.com’s Greg Bedard, the Patriots are expected play most of their starters at the start of Saturday’s showdown.

Here’s a look at seven things to watch for during Saturday’s exhibition contest, including Ezekiel Elliott’s potential debut, Malik Cunningham’s role, the offensive line, and more.

Follow along here for live updates from Saturday’s preseason matchup and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

7:11: With both Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu still out, expectations should still be tempered a bit in terms of the state of this O-line. Riley Reiff could get some reps at RG tonight, while rookie Sidy Sow could open the game at right tackle.

7:09: Gonzalez and Keion White stand at the forefront of New England’s rookie class on defense, but Saturday could also be Marte Mapu’s debut. The rookie linebacker has been limited this preseason while recovering from offseason surgery, but has shed his non-contact jersey as of late. He has seen plenty of time with New England’s first-team defense.

7:03: It’s to be expected that Bailey Zappe will follow Mac Jones under center as Saturday’s game continues. But what about Malik Cunningham? The rookie was one of the few bright spots on offense last week against Houston, and has continue to be used in a variety of roles during practice this week.

6:41: Seeing a lot of starters on both sides of the ball will be intriguing, but it won’t mean all that much if New England’s O-line doesn’t bounce back. Even with Trent Brown potentially set to return, Jones was still sacked five times during Thursday’s joint practice.

6:39: Looks like we will get an extended look from Jones and New England’s starters tonight.

Patriots starters are a GO tonight in Green Bay for preseason Game 2. pic.twitter.com/J5xlRRhvCy — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 19, 2023

6:37: Christian Gonzalez soaking it all in before his first game in Green Bay. The rookie had a rough go of it on Wednesday during joint practices, but bounced back the following day with a pass break-up in the end zone.

6:36: The Patriots secondary was regularly jawing with the Packers throughout joint practices, led by Jabrill Peppers. One shouldn’t expect more scraps, but I imagine the trash talking will continue.

One guy to keep tabs on is Jack Jones, who currently leads the Patriots in camp with 11 pass breakups.

6:35: Another offensive weapon to keep tabs on? Demario Douglas. He’s been one of the starts of training camp, but the rookie wideout only earned limited reps last week against Houston. Will be interesting to see if he is more involved in the offense tonight, especially if Jones is under center.

6:33: Ezekiel Elliott could also get some run tonight as Rhamondre Stevenson’s backup. On Thursday, Elliott logged 14 snaps during 11-on-11 drills.

6:30: If Mac Jones and the Patriots starters do indeed get some reps on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how Jones builds off of what was arguably one of his best practices as a Patriot. During Thursday’s competitive session, Jones was 14-of-17 against the Packers, connecting with DeVante Parker on a 50-yard touchdown bomb to close out a two-minute drill.

6:25: Will be interesting to see how chippy tonight’s contest will be, especially after Thursday’s practice featured eight scraps and scrums between New England and Green Bay.

“We came out here to get better. I believe Green Bay wanted to get better,” Matt Judon said on Thursday. “We don’t put [boxing] gloves on for a living. We’re not boxers. We’re not fighters. We came out here to get better and improve in our craft.

“If any of that happened in a game, we would’ve all been kicked out. We would’ve been playing with like 17 players. That stuff can’t happen. You have to be a professional. We came here to play football and that’s what we eventually got to.”