Patriots Wishes and prayers pour in for Isaiah Bolden on social media after injury that stopped Patriots game "God is with you 7 🙏🏿," Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson tweeted. Isaiah Bolden John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Patriots and Packers came to a mutual decision to suspend their preseason game Saturday night with more than ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field with an injury.

Bolden was placed on a stretcher. He has feeling in all his extremities and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to a statement from the Patriots.

It was the kind of injury that coach Bill Belichick said “puts everything in perspective.”

Bolden was chasing a receiver when he collided with teammate Calvin Munson. The hit left Bolden on the ground motionless for minutes. The team gathered around Bolden as medical personnel attended to him.

Several people have extended well-wishes to Bolden on social media.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel tweeted: “Prayers up for Isaiah Bolden🙏🙏🙏”

“God is with you 7 🙏🏿” Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson tweeted.

Sanders played college football for Deion Sanders at Jackson State University in Mississippi. The school encouraged its fanbase to pray for Bolden.

“Tiger Nation,” the school’s official athletics account tweeted. “Send your prayers for a speedy recovery for former @GoJSUTigersFB standout Isaiah Bolden who was injured Saturday night playing for the New England@Patriots @NFL”

Devin McCourty, who was broadcasting the game with his brother Jason McCourty on “Twincast” tweeted: “Prayers up for Isaiah Bolden tonight!!”

Saturday night was Bolden’s second preseason game with the Patriots. Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater said Bolden’s family has been contacted, and Belichick said the team is praying for Bolden.