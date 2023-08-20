Patriots Why Matt LaFleur thought ‘it was in the best interest’ to suspend Patriots-Packers game following Isaiah Bolden’s injury Bolden was stretchered off the field following an injury Saturday night. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love addressed the media following Isaiah Bolden's injury. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Saturday’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers ended in an unfortunate way.

Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was stretchered off the field following an injury in the fourth quarter, causing both teams to mutually agree to suspend the game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained why he and Bill Belichick came to the agreement to end Saturday’s game.

“Obviously a very scary ending to the game there, thoughts and prayers to Isaiah Bolden and his family,” LaFleur told reporters. “That’s a scary situation, one that you never want to see in our game and I thought it was in the best interest of both teams – coach Belichick and I talked on the field – just to take the action that we took.

Advertisement:

“There’s a lot of good work that we’ve had over the last couple of days, but it’s hard to think about much of that, just hope that young man is going to be OK.”

The majority of the press conferences for both teams after the game focused on Bolden and his health. Packers quarterback Jordan Love emphasized that suspending the game was “the right decision.”

LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #NEvsGB 🎙️ https://t.co/1sLmC3ufHX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 20, 2023

“You never want to see that happen,” Love said. “Going back to last year with the Damar Hamlin incident, it’s just a scary incident that you never want to see happen. Everyone’s scared after that I feel like.”

Bolden was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation and is said to have feeling in all his extremities. He is a seventh-round draft pick out of Jackson State.

Following the injury, players, teams, and fans took to social media to send their best wishes to Bolden.