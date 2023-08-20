Patriots What Mike Vrabel said of the decision to cancel Patriots-Titans joint practices The two teams were scheduled to practice together before Isaiah Bolden's injury on Saturday. Mike Vrabel's Titans squad was scheduled to practice with the Patriots ahead of Friday's preseason game. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel understood why the Patriots wanted to cancel their upcoming joint practices with his team.

The former Patriots player shared that his old team contacted him shortly after their game against the Packers was postponed after Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field and taken to a Green Bay area hospital on Saturday.

The teams came to the agreement to forgo the joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason game as the Patriots announced they were traveling back to Foxborough and not Nashville as originally planned.

“They communicated with us last night, and we wish the player well, we wish [Isaiah] Bolden well,” Vrabel told reporters on Sunday. “Obviously, there’s a recovery and we understand what can happen in this game, unfortunately. And so the Patriots are going to focus on them, and making sure they’re doing what they need to do to get ready for their season.

“Would’ve loved to work with them, but obviously understand that things come up and we’re always able to adjust and adapt. We’ll practice and we’ll get work in and we’ll see where we are here at the end of the week on Friday.”

While the Patriots announced that they were canceling their joint practices with the Titans, they shared a positive update on Bolden’s status on Sunday. The rookie corner was discharged from the hospital and traveled back home with the team.

“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys,” Bolden tweeted on Sunday morning.

Even though Bolden’s hospital stay was relatively brief, Patriots players were understandably shaken after the game. Bolden was motionless on the field for several moments before he was placed on a stretcher and taken off on a cart.

Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots that spoke to the media focused their postgame comments on Bolden and not their performance on the field.

“I think right now our primary concern is Isaiah, his wellbeing,” longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater told reporters. “Our whole team’s praying for him. Just hoping that things aren’t as serious as they seem.”

As it appears Bolden avoided a major injury, the Patriots will still take the practice field this week. They’re scheduled to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before flying down on Thursday for Friday’s game against the Titans.

The Patriots are also coming off a pair of joint practices with the Packers that were reportedly chippy. Fights broke out between the teams in their joint sessions on Wednesday and Thursday with Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings getting tossed from one of the practices. Some of that carried into Saturday’s game, too. Both teams needed to be separated during pregame warmups and 18 total penalties were recorded in three-plus quarters of play.

Friday’s preseason game is the Patriots’ final contest of their exhibition schedule.

