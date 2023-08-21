Patriots Bill Belichick addresses offseason rumor about the Patriots making an offer for Aaron Rodgers "I personally didn't talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers." Aaron Rodgers' plan to join the Jets next season could push the Patriots further down in the AFC East standings. Patrick McDermott/Getty

Back in June, FS1’s Craig Carton said the Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers, and that the quarterback refused to play for New England.

Belichick addressed the report during an appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show on Monday.

“Yeah, I personally couldn’t speak to that,” Belichick said. “Look, there’s a lot of conversations in the offseason between our personnel people and other executives.

“So, I don’t know what he’s really talking about,” Belichick continued. “I personally didn’t talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers, no. Aaron Rodgers is a great player, but that wasn’t something that I was aware of.”

The Patriots struggled offensively last season, and quarterback play was an issue as Mac Jones took a step backwards in his second season.

There’s also a mutual respect between Rodgers and Belichick. Rodgers called Belichick a “legend” last season, and Belichick said Rodgers has “no weaknesses” as a player.

The Packers ended up moving Rodgers to an AFC East team, but it was the Jets instead of the Patriots.

The Patriots will face the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 24.