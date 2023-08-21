Patriots What does Mac Jones mean when he says he wants to revert to ‘Alabama Mac’ this season? "When I’m in the right headspace and I can go out there and let it fly and not think too much and go play football." Mac Jones is looking to bounce back after a poor 2022 season. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Mac Jones, like many other key cogs in the Patriots’ offense, is looking forward to a clean slate in 2023.

The New England QB labored in his second full NFL season in 2022, with his own play further hampered by a dysfunctional offense run by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

With Bill O’Brien now handed the keys to New England’s offense, there is renewed optimism for a bounce-back campaign from Jones.

For Jones, the confidence in his own abilities hasn’t wavered. Nor does the 24-year-old QB think he significantly needs to alter his game in O’Brien’s system.

Advertisement:

More than anything, Jones believes he just needs to harken back to the same mindset that allowed him to thrive at Alabama.

It’s super motivating if you funnel it in the right way. Nobody was happy with that, especially me. I feel like I could have done a lot of things better,” Jones told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer of moving on from last year. “Like I said with Coach O’Brien, I’m just identifying those areas on the field, off the field, whatever it is, to try and just become a full player and franchise quarterback. That comes from working every day from top to bottom and just trying to put my best foot forward, and having fun while doing it.

“I think that’s a big thing for me, keeping it loose and going out there and slinging it. Going back to the Alabama Mac.”

So what exactly is “Alabama Mac”?

“When I’m in the right headspace and I can go out there and let it fly and not think too much and go play football,” Jones explained. “That’s what it’s all about for me, play football with my teammates and enjoy one another.

Advertisement:

We’re out there grinding every day together, so when somebody makes a good play, somebody go spike that thing. It should be fun. You have to go out there and enjoy it. There’s going to be tough times, too. You have to understand, ‘How do we bounce back? How do we play the next play as a unit?’ That starts with the quarterback.”

The early returns for Jones have been promising in O’Brien’s system. He didn’t toss a touchdown in his three series against the Packers during Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field, but Jones did complete six of his nine pass attempts for 52 yards.

Offensive-line woes have continued to plague New England’s offense, but even with two costly sacks that thwarted two of Jones’ drives, the QB still capitalized against heavy pressure on Saturday, including a major gain through the air to Kendrick Bourne.

Bill Belichick on Kendrick Bourne: "He had a good spring. That spring led into having a good training camp. He’s done very well in all phases of the game. He’s played multiple spots, caught the ball well, blocked well. He’s had a good camp." #Patriots



pic.twitter.com/VBBdblLZv6 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) August 21, 2023

Even though Jones has still not “officially” been designated as New England’s QB1 going into the team’s season opener on Sept. 10 against the Eagles, the writing has been on the wall.

Advertisement:

Jones has operated almost exclusively with New England’s first-team offense throughout training camp, and has separated himself from Bailey Zappe thanks to a high completion rate and poised execution of the variety of schemes that O’Brien has already implemented.

Speaking with Breer, Jones acknowledged that every QB should operate with the mindset that they should be the starter. And based on his comments, Jones is looking to make the most of his latest chance up in the NFL ranks.

“There’s always the cliché of you always have to prepare like you’re the starter. I feel like I’m not trying to focus on that stuff and really get ready for the future and what we’re about to go up against,” Jones said. “Having played two years, I have some experience, but I have a lot to learn. Really, for me, it’s about getting ready to play in football games and win football games and show the team that we can win with me at quarterback.

“I’m definitely excited, but, like I always say, you have to be ready for the good. You have to be ready for the bad. Going out there and competing is all you can do, and then responding to mistakes positively is something I’m going to put a lot of pride into, just trying to get back to the way I played in college.”

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up