Patriots Isaiah Bolden is in concussion protocol, and other takeaways from Patriots practice The latest on Isaiah Bolden's injury, Mike Gesicki's return to practice, and more. Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden defends a pass. AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Patriots returned to practice in Foxborough earlier than anticipated on Tuesday after their road trip was cut short by a frightening injury to rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Rather than continue on to Nashville for another week of joint practices, the Patriots decided to get their work done at home.

Belichick’s decision to cancel the joint sessions with the Titans has been applauded by players. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he understood the move given the seriousness of the situation.

The Patriots weren’t in full pads on Tuesday, opting for a lighter practice in terms of contact.

Here are five takeaways from the session.

Isaiah Bolden has a concussion

Belichick confirmed that Bolden’s injury is a concussion, and said that the former Jackson State standout is in concussion protocol.

Bolden was left motionless on the field for several moments after colliding with teammate Calvin Munson on a tackle attempt. He was later immobilized by on-site medical personnel and taken to a local hospital in Green Bay. He was released the following day and flew back to New England with the team.

Bolden did not attend practice on Tuesday, and it is unclear when he will return.

A lighter mood at home

After a week of chippy joint practices with the Packers and the emotional drain of seeing Bolden’s injury, the mood at practice in Foxborough seemed a bit lighter than normal.

The first song played over the speaker system was “Hakuna Matata” from the 1998 Disney film “The Lion King.” Hakuna Matata is a Swahili phrase that can be translated to “no worries.”

The Patriots opted to practice in shoulder pads but without padded pants, with many players practicing in sweatpants.

“It was great. It was good to come home,” David Andrews said. “You get to see your family. Look, this is a violent game and I think we’re all grateful to go out there and do it every day. You’ve got to remember that the main thing is the main thing, and that’s part of it.”

Mike Gesicki wore a red non-contact jersey

Mike Gesicki returned to practice. He is reportedly recovering from a mild dislocated shoulder. Gesicki was able to participate in team drills while wearing a red non-contact jersey. Running back Pierre Strong was also in a non-contact jersey, along with the Patriots’ quarterbacks.

Christian Gonzalez grew up a fan of Ezekiel Elliott

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is from Dallas. He grew up watching Ezekiel Elliott play running back for the Cowboys and even had one of his jerseys. Now, the pair are teammates on the Patriots.

“It’s crazy,” Gonzalez said. “Growing up, that’s what he did playing on the Cowboys, and seeing that was really fun.”

Mac Jones continues to build chemistry with receivers

Quarterback Mac Jones is continuing to build on relationships with his receiving core. Gaining trust has been a theme for Jones throughout the offseason, and it appears to be paying off so far.

“I trust all those guys. I feel like the older guys: DP [DeVante Parker], JuJu, KB [Kendrick Bourne], everybody has done a great job of setting the standard in there,” Jones said. “They know that they have work to do just like we do in the quarterback room and everything. So, we’re all going to continue to work, and that’s what it’s all about. But, I think the progress has been there, and the older guys are really helping the younger guys.”