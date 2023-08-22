Patriots Patriots get both good and bad news on injury front during Tuesday’s practice Mike Gesicki returned to practice after suffering a mild dislocated shoulder last week. Mike Gesicki was spotted back on the practice fields at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Tuesday’s practice on the fields behind Gillette Stadium saw a few reinforcements return to the gridiron for the Patriots.

As noted by Chris Price of The Boston Globe, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Pierre Strong both returned to practice on Tuesday while donning red, non-contact jerseys. Veteran running back Ty Montgomery also returned to practice after missing most of camp due to a leg injury.

Gesicki signed this offseason in hopes of serving as a 1-2 punch at the tight-end position with Hunter Henry in 2023, and missed most of last week after suffering a mild dislocated shoulder on Aug. 14.

The 6-foot-6 tight end suffered the injury during a 1-on-1 tackling drill with linebacker Jahlani Tavai, hampering what has been a promising camp for the Penn State alum.

Prior to New England’s joint-practice sessions with the Packers, Gesicki regularly picked apart his teammates with an array of impressive catches during red-zone drills.

With Gesicki still in a non-contact jersey, New England likely won’t clear the tight end for game reps during Friday’s preseason finale against Tennessee.

But Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported last week that the hope is that Gesicki will be cleared for New England’s season opener against the Eagles on Sept. 10.

Strong, who is looking to stick on the roster as a second-year running back, has missed the last week after entering the concussion protocol following New England’s preseason opener against the Texans back on Aug. 10.

Montgomery, a poised pass-catching back, factored heavily into New England’s playbook during minicamp and the first few days of training camp. But he went down with an injury in late July after colliding with linebacker Terez Hall in the end zone, putting him on the shelf for close to a month.

Montgomery’s return is a step in the right direction, although his role as a receiving option on New England’s running-back corps could be threatened by the arrival of Ezekiel Elliott. Linebacker Ronnie Perkins also returned to practice on Tuesday after being absent over the last few sessions.

However, it wasn’t all good news for the Patriots.

New England still had multiple absences on Tuesday, including key pieces like WR Tyquan Thornton, CB Jonathan Jones, and G Cole Strange.

Strange has not been cleared for a full competitive practice since suffering a lower-body injury during New England’s first padded practice in late July, while Jones has not practiced since New England’s in-stadium walkthrough session back on Friday, Aug. 4. However, Jones is reportedly expected to be ready for New England’s season opener.

Thornton, who has had a largely disappointing second camp in Foxborough, is considered “week to week” after injuring his shoulder while reeling in a 45-yard catch during joint practices last week.

Text from a source close to Tyquan Thornton, who left practice early on Thursday after a hard landing on his shoulder following a 45-yard reception from Mac Jones: "He's doing fine. It's a week-to-week situation." — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) August 20, 2023

G Mike Onwenu, ST Carl Davis, and DL Trey Flowers remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while OT Calvin Anderson is still sidelined by a non-football illness (NFI).

Several members of New England’s rookie class have been sidelined as well.

Bill Belichick confirmed that rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden is currently in concussion protocol after getting taken off the field during Saturday’s preseason game on a stretcher.

But WR Demario Douglas and DE Keion White were also limited on Tuesday, with both players spending most of Tuesday’s practice on the side rehab fields.

Following a standout showing against the Texans earlier this month, White did not play on Saturday in Green Bay after limping off the field during a joint practice last Thursday.

It’s unclear what Douglas’ current injury situation is.