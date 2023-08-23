Patriots Devin McCourty explains why Kendrick Bourne is the Patriots player he’s ‘most excited’ to see in 2023 Kendrick Bourne AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Kendrick Bourne told reporters earlier this month that he is in the best shape of his life. After a lackluster 2022 season, he’s worked hard to ensure that he has a better shot at a productive 2023.

Former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty predicts that Bourne will have a breakout season this year.

“The guy I’m most excited about: Kendrick Bourne has a heck of a year this year, I think,” McCourty said during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk Podcast.” “Being in that offense, I think he’s the most multiple receiver they have — inside, outside, a little bit of vertical, crushes intermediate, short-route guy. I think they’re going to be able to use him in a lot of different ways and he’s going to have a big year this year.”

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Bourne credits his wife with helping him improve his offseason regimen.

“She helped me slow down in everything in my life,” Bourne said. “She taught me to take care of my body. She is very active, working out, her nutrition is great, so she’s helped me stop eating McDonald’s and all that fast food and everything. She was that last piece.”

Bourne’s leaping two-handed catch against Green Bay was one of the main highlights during the first-team offense’s time on the field. He finished with three catches for 34 yards in limited action.

The veteran receiver showed flashes of what he could bring to the team in 2021, when he caught a career-high 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, his production dropped to 434 receiving yards and one touchdown catch.

“Last year, what I went through, it was a struggle for me personally,” Bourne told Reiss. “I was going through a lot, not doing the right things, I wasn’t taking care of my body, I wasn’t getting treatment. It taught me what not to do in a sense. It was rough, but I’m thankful for last year.”

As offense moves on from a disappointing 2022, it appears Bourne is a big part of the plans to turn things around in 2023.