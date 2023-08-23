Patriots Jack Jones admits his legal situation makes it ‘difficult’ to focus at times, hopes to be ready for Week 1 "At times it can be difficult. But, I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on on the field." Jack Jones. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones has a pending legal case hanging over his head as he navigates training camp.

Jones was arrested on weapons charges at Logan Airport in June after officials said they found a pair of guns in his luggage. He was later released on bail after pleading not guilty at East Boston Municipal Court.

Jones’s probable cause hearing, which was initially scheduled for last Friday, will now take place on Sept. 15, two days before the Patriots are scheduled to host the Dolphins in week two of the NFL season.

The second-year cornerback says he’s trying to stay focused on football, but that his legal situation makes that tougher than usual.

“At times it can be difficult,” Jones told reporters after practice. “But, I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on on the field. So I try to come out here and just focus all on football and let the outside be the outside and worry about that outside.”

Jones said he hopes to be available for the Patriots season opener on Sept. 10 against the Eagles. He said he hasn’t heard from the league about any potential discipline, and he has been a full participant throughout training camp as his legal situation plays out.

Despite having to deal with court appearances and the uncertainty of how the situation will unfold, Jones said training camp has gone more smoothly for him this year than last year.

“I’d say definitely better than the first,” Jones said. “Last year coming in as a rookie was kind of tough just getting used to the transition but now I’ve come out here in my second year and I feel a lot better. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m definitely going in that direction.”

The Patriots’ depth at cornerback has already been tested with Jonathan Jones missing two weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury.

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez appears on track to be a Day 1 starter. Second-year speedster Marcus Jones has seen his share of snaps at cornerback while also preparing for roles on offense and special teams.

Ameer Speed is more of a “developmental” prospect at this point, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters at practice on Tuesday. Isaiah Bolden’s timetable for a return to the field is unclear after he suffered a concussion that cut New England’s preseason game against Green Bay short.

For now, Jones will attempt to push forward with practices in Foxborough as he awaits his court date. The Patriots will close out the preseason against the Titans on Friday night in Nashville.