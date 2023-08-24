Patriots Patriots legend Julian Edelman set to reunite with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski on Fox Sports "I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF feels full circle." Tom Brady and Julian Edelman will reunite on the Fox Sports set in 2024. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When Tom Brady finally joins the Fox Sports broadcast booth as the network’s lead NFL analyst in 2024, the legendary QB will be reunited with some familiar faces from his days in Foxborough.

Fox Sports announced on Thursday afternoon that former Patriots wideout and three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman will join the “Fox NFL Kickoff” broadcasting team, beginning this fall.

In his new role, Edelman joins host Charissa Thompson, alongside analysts Charles Woodson, Michael Vick and NFL insider Peter Schrager on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. as the network’s lead-in program before kick-off commences at 1:00 p.m.

Edelman replaces Sean Payton, who left Fox Sports in order to take over as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Edelman now joins a sports network that already has featured his longtime teammate in Rob Gronkowski on “Fox NFL Sunday”, and will soon make way for Brady’s arrival.

“Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true,” Edelman said in a Fox Sports release. “I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew.”

Since hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2020 season due to mounting injuries, the 37-year-old Edelman has been a regular presence on multiple media outlets and avenues.

Along with his own “Games With Names” podcast, Edelman has been a frequent guest on multiple other audiocasts over the last few years, including Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” show and Fubo Sports’ “No Chill” podcast with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Edelman joined “Inside the NFL” as an analyst on Paramount+ and was nominated for a Sports Emmy in 2022 for his first season on the program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julian Edelman to the FOX Sports family,” Brad Zager, president of production & operations and executive producer at FOX Sports, said. “His passion for the game, experience as a Super Bowl champion, and ability to connect with fans will unquestionably make him a valuable addition to our team, both on and off the screen.”

