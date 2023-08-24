Patriots Kevin Hart tried to race a former Patriots running back. It left the comedian in a wheelchair. "I'm in a wheelchair," Hart said. "Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young man stuff..." Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after tearing his lower abdomen and both hip abductors, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.

The injuries happened during a race with former Patriots running back Stevan Ridley, the 44-year-old comedian said.

“I’m in a wheelchair,” Hart said. “Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my (expletive) down … Me and Stevan got into a little debate. This debate was based off of who was faster. Those that know me know I’m pretty fast. Stevan said Kev, ain’t no way you’re going to beat me.”

Ridley played eight seasons in the NFL, including four with the Patriots. He rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds at the 2011 NFL Combine.

Although he hasn’t seen NFL action since 2018, Ridley (34) is a decade younger than Hart. Hart also suffered severe injuries in a 2019 car crash that he has since recovered from. But, the comedian still wanted to race.

Not one lie was told 🤣 Wishing you a speedy recovery, Kevin Hart! 💐 #RP: @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/3NnZ2I3SLp — TV One (@tvonetv) August 24, 2023

“We get out there and we run the 40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my (expletive). I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn and I don’t even know what that is but I tore them too. I can’t walk.”

Hart says he feels like the “stupidest man alive” for getting injured trying to race Ridley. He said that he doesn’t plan on racing for a while even after he recovers. He asked himself why he went through with the decision when the only thing to win was bragging rights.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” Hart said. “To all my men and women out there age 40 and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age. Respect that age or that age will make you respect it.”