Patriots Vikings release former Patriots first-rounder N’Keal Harry Harry, who spent last season with the Bears, spent less than a month with the Vikings. N'Keal Harry Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

N’Keal Harry is on the move again.

The Vikings cut the former Patriots first-round pick on Wednesday. He spent less than a month with the team after being signed on August 6th.

Harry spent last season with the Bears, but caught just seven passes in seven games.

Before that, Harry spent three years in New England where he never caught more than two touchdown passes in a season. So far, four years into his career, Harry has a total of 714 receiving yards.

The Patriots selected Harry 32nd overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 First-Team selection.

Advertisement:

Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Harry has plenty of size for a receiver. He also showed enough athleticism to be selected in the first round. But, his physical ability has yet to translate to the kind of production that will keep him on an NFL roster long-term.

Now he’s able to test free agency if he chooses.

The #Vikings have signed S Jake Gervase (@jakegervase10) and released WR N'Keal Harry. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 24, 2023