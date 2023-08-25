Patriots Patriots vs. Titans live updates: Who will play in New England’s preseason finale? Mac Jones is reportedly not expected to play on Friday night in Nashville. Kayshon Boutte will look to secure a spot on New England's 53-man roster on Friday. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Patriots will finally close out their preseason slate of games on Friday when they take on the Titans down at Nissan Stadium. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. EST.

Even though the third and final preseason game usually stands as a team’s primary “dress rehearsal” before regular-season play commences, it looks like Bill Belichick and his coaching staff will opt for a lighter roster down in Nashville.

According to Karen Guregian of MassLive.com, Mac Jones is expected to sit out of Friday’s game, along with several other starters. But even if various key players don’t take the field on Friday, there should be plenty to keep tabs on, especially regarding players further down on the depth chart who are looking to get off the roster bubble.

Here’s a look at seven things to watch for during Friday’s exhibition contest, including the state of New England’s offensive line and another chance for rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte to make his case for the 53-man roster.

Follow along here for live updates from Friday’s matchup in Nashville, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

7:27: A number of Patriots starters aren’t expected to play tonight. But what about Ezekiel Elliott? Could be a good opportunity to shake some rust off.

7:25: Unlike the mild temps in Boston this week, Nashville is hovering just under 100 degrees this evening. Doesn’t seem to bother Mike Vrabel.

Long pants/sleeves and 95 degree heat won't stop Mike Vrabel from some hands-on work with the Titans defense pic.twitter.com/NXnnmc48Dw — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 25, 2023

7:24: Some good news for Christian Gonzalez, who left Wednesday’s practice early after landing awkwardly on his ankle.

A welcome sight for Patriots fans as CB Christian Gonzalez – who went down with a left foot/ankle/leg injury late in Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro – is out here looking fine in warmups. #NEvsTEN @wbz pic.twitter.com/arH0kXCvtr — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 25, 2023

7:16: Warmups are underway in Nashville: