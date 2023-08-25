Patriots vs. Titans live updates: Who will play in New England’s preseason finale?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots will finally close out their preseason slate of games on Friday when they take on the Titans down at Nissan Stadium. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. EST.
Even though the third and final preseason game usually stands as a team’s primary “dress rehearsal” before regular-season play commences, it looks like Bill Belichick and his coaching staff will opt for a lighter roster down in Nashville.
According to Karen Guregian of MassLive.com, Mac Jones is expected to sit out of Friday’s game, along with several other starters. But even if various key players don’t take the field on Friday, there should be plenty to keep tabs on, especially regarding players further down on the depth chart who are looking to get off the roster bubble.
Here’s a look at seven things to watch for during Friday’s exhibition contest, including the state of New England’s offensive line and another chance for rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte to make his case for the 53-man roster.
Follow along here for live updates from Friday’s matchup in Nashville, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.
7:27: A number of Patriots starters aren’t expected to play tonight. But what about Ezekiel Elliott? Could be a good opportunity to shake some rust off.
7:25: Unlike the mild temps in Boston this week, Nashville is hovering just under 100 degrees this evening. Doesn’t seem to bother Mike Vrabel.
7:24: Some good news for Christian Gonzalez, who left Wednesday’s practice early after landing awkwardly on his ankle.
7:16: Warmups are underway in Nashville:
