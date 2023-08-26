Patriots Final thoughts from the Patriots’ preseason finale loss to the Titans Here's the latest on Bailey Zappe's struggles, Jack Jones's playing time, Riley Reiff's injury, and more. Bill Belichick AP Photo/George Walker IV

It was swelteringly hot in Nashville Friday night, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees at kickoff.

But, the Patriots’ offense was unable to heat up in a 23-7 loss to the Titans.

New England mustered one red zone touchdown run from Kevin Harris for its only score of the night.

Bailey Zappe had a brutal showing, fumbling the ball three times and going 8 for 15 passing for 57 yards. Pierre Strong averaged more yards per carry than Zappe did per completion.

Calvin Munson and Joe Giles-Harris stood out on the defensive end, each recording an interception and combining for 19 tackles.

Here are a few final thoughts from the action:

An extended look at Jack Jones

Jack Jones got plenty of reps Friday night.

He played pretty much the entire first half, which is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser considering his potential role in the Patriots’ secondary.

With Jonathan Jones recovering from an undisclosed injury and Christian Gonzalez stepping in as a rookie, Jack Jones appears as if he would be in position to make some starts at cornerback this season.

However, with an ongoing legal situation that could throw his availability into question during the regular-season, the Patriots didn’t seem to have much of an issue trotting him out there in a game where most of the starters sat.

Jones didn’t have his best game, either. He was whistled for pass interference and got beat for a 30-yard catch.

Bailey Zappe had his worst showing in a Patriots uniform

Friday night’s performance was easily the worst Zappe has looked during his time in New England.

It wasn’t entirely his fault. He was playing behind a shoddy offensive line that gave up six sacks. Zappe seemed to be running for his life out there at times with the lack of protection.

Here’s where the blame does fall on him, though. He’s got to protect the ball better. Even when there’s heavy penetration in the Patriots backfield, a quarterback simply can’t fumble the ball three times.

Zappe was visibly frustrated on the sidelines, and TV cameras showed offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien chewing him out. A rough night, for sure.

Another injury for an already thin offensive line

Offensive guard Riley Reiff left the game with an apparent leg injury. He walked off the field under his own power and headed to the locker room.

The Patriots’ offensive line has been a big issue throughout the preseason. The unit has gotten more healthy in recent weeks, but it’s still far from full strength.

Mike Onwenu returned to practice this week after beginning training camp on the physically unable-to-perform list. Trent Brown has been working his way back after dealing with an injury as well.

But there isn’t much room for more injuries up front.

Calvin Munson makes an impression

Veteran linebacker Calvin Munson, who had 60 tackles with the Giants in 2017, made his presence felt for the Patriots on Friday.

He led the team with 10 tackles, but the play that stood out the most was a diving interception that Patriots color commentator Scott Zolak compared to Franco Harris’s “Immaculate Reception.”

Overall, the former Miami Dolphin made a positive impression in his latest opportunity to fight for a roster spot.

No Demario Douglas, and very little Kayshon Boutte

Rookie receiver Demario Douglas did not play at all on Friday night, a positive indication for his bid to make the 53-man roster.

Kayshon Boutte’s playing time was also limited to just a few snaps.

The Patriots did play rookie Malik Cunningham. Cunningham went 0-for-2 as a passer. He recorded a catch, but it was for a loss on the play.

Cunningham, who has attempted to switch from quarterback to receiver during camp, still has a long way to go as he develops in his new position. His athleticism is intriguing, but production-wise he doesn’t look ready as a receiver.