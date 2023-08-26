Patriots Patriots cut veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis Davis appeared in 33 games over the past two seasons. Jamie Collins Sr., Ja'Whaun Bentley, and Carl Davis Jr. walk off the field near the end of the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots, in a somewhat surprising move, cut veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis on Saturday.

“It’s been a fun 3 years,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “I definitely am (grateful) for the opportunity here in New England. Time to take my janky a** to the unemployment line.”

The 31-year-old appeared in 33 games over the past two seasons in New England, starting six. He totaled 19 tackles and a sack in 2021 and added 11 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Christian Barmore, Daniel Ekuale, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Sam Roberts, Keion White, and Deatrich Wise are all in the mix on the defensive line, though it’s possible another move or two could be coming.

Advertisement:

The Patriots are at 88 players as of Saturday night. The deadline to get to 53 is Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.