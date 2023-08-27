Patriots Patriots announce 11 roster cuts, roster down to 78 players The Patriots still need to make 25 more roster cuts to get down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. Bill Belichick and his staff still need to make 25 more roster cuts between now and Tuesday. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut its roster down to the league-mandated, 53-man limit.

But Bill Belichick and New England’s player-personnel staff got a head start on their roster cuts over the weekend, with the team announcing 11 cuts on Sunday evening.

The 11 players cut by New England are:

DT Carl Davis

LB Diego Fagot

S Brad Hawkins

TE Johnny Lumpkin

RB C.J. Marable

DB Quandre Mosely

CB Rodney Randle

DT Justus Tavai

OL Micah Vanterpool

TE Scotty Washington

LB Carson Wells

With those cuts, the Patriots are down 78 players on their roster, with another 25 cuts needed before Tuesday evening.

Beyond the release of Davis, there aren’t many surprises found in this initial round of roster cuts, with the other 10 players earning limited reps with first or second-team units during preseason games and training-camp sessions.

There were several other players missing during Sunday’s practice session in Foxborough, although a majority of those absences can likely be chalked up to injury as opposed to a roster-related move.

According to Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe, other missing players on Sunday included:

CB Isaiah Bolden (concussion)

CB Christian Gonzalez (undisclosed injury)

WR Tyquan Thornton (upper body)

S Cody Davis (PUP)

LB Chris Board

LB Ronnie Perkins (undisclosed)

DE Trey Flowers (PUP)

OL Kody Russey (undisclosed)

OL Riley Reiff (leg)

OT Conor McDermott (undisclosed)

OT Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list)

