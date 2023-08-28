Patriots Patriots roster cuts tracker: Which players are leaving ahead of Tuesday’s deadline? The Patriots have to trim the roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Bill Belichick AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Patriots have made more than a dozen roster cuts, and there are plenty more to go as New England works to make the NFL’s deadline for roster cuts.

The Patriots have to trim the roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

New England has already cut a quarterback. Trace Mcsorley was released on Monday.

The Patriots also released punter Corliss Waitman, indicating that rookie Bryce Baringer beat him out for the spot.

Among the more surprising cuts on this list at the time of this post was veteran defensive lineman Carl Davis.

Follow along here for updates as the Patriots make transactions ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Released from the Patriots:

DL Carl Davis

LB Diego Fagot

DB Brad Hawkins

TE Johnny Lumpkin

RB CJ Marable

QB Trace McSorley

DB Quandre Mosely

DB Rodney Randle

DT Justus Tavai

OL Micah Vanterpool

P Corliss Waitman

TE Scotty Washington

LB Carson Wells