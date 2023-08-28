Patriots roster cuts tracker: Which players are leaving ahead of Tuesday’s deadline?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots have made more than a dozen roster cuts, and there are plenty more to go as New England works to make the NFL’s deadline for roster cuts.
The Patriots have to trim the roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
New England has already cut a quarterback. Trace Mcsorley was released on Monday.
The Patriots also released punter Corliss Waitman, indicating that rookie Bryce Baringer beat him out for the spot.
Among the more surprising cuts on this list at the time of this post was veteran defensive lineman Carl Davis.
Follow along here for updates as the Patriots make transactions ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
Released from the Patriots:
DL Carl Davis
LB Diego Fagot
DB Brad Hawkins
TE Johnny Lumpkin
RB CJ Marable
QB Trace McSorley
DB Quandre Mosely
DB Rodney Randle
DT Justus Tavai
OL Micah Vanterpool
P Corliss Waitman
TE Scotty Washington
LB Carson Wells
