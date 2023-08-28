Patriots 5 things to know about newly acquired Patriots OT Vederian Lowe Lowe, a 2022 Vikings draft pick, had to assume a lot of responsibility at a young age. Vederian Lowe playing for the Vikings earlier in the 2023 preseason prior to his trade to the Patriots. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Patriots acquired offensive lineman Vederian Lowe in a trade with the Vikings over the weekend in a deal that will help bolster depth at the position.

Lowe, 24, is entering his second season in the NFL. The former Illinois standout was drafted by Minnesota in 2022 as a sixth-round pick (184th overall).

Here are a few more things to know about Lowe:

He appeared in 4 games for the Vikings as a rookie.

With a relatively well established depth chart at the offensive line, the Vikings used Lowe sparingly during his rookie season.

The sixth-round pick appeared in four games, three of which included snaps exclusively on special teams.

In the penultimate week of the regular season, Lowe was sent in for a larger role during a game against the Bears. He ended up playing 46.5 percent of the offensive snaps in the eventual 29-13 win over Chicago, along with 30.4 percent of special teams snaps.

Lowe helped the Vikings rush for 141 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The offensive line also went the whole game without allowing a sack.

Bill Belichick views him as a tackle (for now).

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bill Belichick gave an overview of what he thinks about Lowe.

“He’s a player that we felt like could compete on the offensive line and give us some depth there,” said Belichick. “Young player, he’s played a lot of tackle in his career at Illinois and at Minnesota.”

The Patriots’ coach acknowledged that he obviously won’t have a full picture until he gets to observe Lowe practice and play.

“He may have some position flexibility, I don’t know, I’ll have to work with him and see.”

Lowe was cited by NFL draft scouts as a player with upside.

Though he was a later-round pick, Lowe was a player that NFL analysts thought had good potential coming out of college.

“He’s big, strong and long but needs to play with better hand accuracy and technique to fully unlock those traits,” wrote Lance Zierlein prior to the 2022 draft. “Bend and athleticism are both strengths for Lowe, who is a scheme-independent talent. He’s allowed too many pressures and sacks during his career but has the tools for rapid improvement with a few coaching fixes.”

Still, he was projected by some as a backup.

“His ideal length, good grip strength and competitive toughness should give him a shot at carving out a backup role,” noted Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn.

His career in college got off to an unexpectedly fast start.

Recruited out of Auburn High School in Rockford, Lowe stayed in-state and attended Illinois. He was listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.

Though he had surgery the summer before starting college to repair a lateral torn meniscus in his right knee (causing him to miss all of preseason), Lowe still won a starting role immediately.

By the end of his first season, Lowe had become an established part of the Illini line, and was given honorable mention in the Big Ten Network’s all-freshman team.

He went on to start a program record 52 games, including every game he was available for after his freshman season.

He’s had to assume more responsibility at a young age, and his character has been repeatedly praised.

Aside from his football ability, Lowe’s leadership qualities were cited by scouts ahead of the draft. In his final year at Illinois, he received nominations for the FWAA Courage Award as well as the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.

Away from the field, he already has an established family life with a wife and two children.

“These are things that have happened to me that I never thought would happen at this age,” Vederian told the Illini Inquirer in 2021. “I always wanted to get married and have a family and all that, but I never thought I’d be a senior in college and it would all be done.

“I’m glad I got my life started like this earlier than later,” he added. “It has really helped me in all aspects of my life. It has helped me prioritize things that needed to be prioritized.”

Lowe and his wife, Haylee, also became legal guardians of Lowe’s half-brother, Vydalis Cockrell, after their mother, Veneka Cockrell, died in 2019. Cockrell is seven years younger than Lowe.

“When I found out I was going to be a dad, I was scared.”



The inspirational story of how new @Vikings OT @VederianLowe embraced the challenges of being a young father to set an example for his family. pic.twitter.com/0IjMiRGeI2 — NFL (@NFL) May 2, 2022

Lowe said that after discussing it with his wife, they quickly moved to take in Vydalis.

“It was just me and her putting our heads together and saying we could do this,” Vederian told the Inquirer’s Joey Wagner. “It’s difficult taking in a teenager right off the bat. They’re already set in their ways. I love having my brother with me.”

